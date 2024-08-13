Dana White: ‘I’m Always Looking for New Ideas and New Talent’
Dana White woke up yesterday energized and rejuvenated, ready to start the eighth season of the Contender Series.
Similar to the feeling you may experience on December 24, he quickly realized he still had one more day to wait until fight night.
“I f----- up,” said White. “I woke up thinking yesterday was Tuesday. Then I was like, ‘Sh--, I have to wait another f------ day. That’s how much I love this.”
Dana White’s Contender Series returns tonight, airing on ESPN+. The brainchild of White, who is the UFC CEO, the series first aired in 2017–and effectively has served as a launch pad for a plethora of UFC fighters, most prominently Sean O’Malley, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion.
“I’m always looking for new ideas and new talent,” said White. “We started it in the old TUF gym, the old warehouse we used to be in. It’s produced O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, Bo Nickal, and the list goes on and on.”
Entering its eighth season, tonight’s Contender Series airs at 7pm ET. The format of the show is nonstop action, forged from White’s affinity for boxing–as well as a response to the way the sport constantly left him, and millions of other boxing fans, frustrated after big fights.
“I was such a big boxing fan,” said White. “I grew up with USA Tuesday Night Fights, and that’s how I feel about the Contender Series. That show had a massive impact on me as a fan, as a promoter, and as a television producer.
“HBO had a big impact on me, too. I couldn’t stand the f------ commentators. A lot of times, I’d mute the commentary because I couldn’t standing listening to these guys talking so much sh-- about our heroes in the ring. To listen to them speak negatively about them, I knew it wasn’t the way it should be. All that had a huge impact on the way I run this business.”
As fighters compete for the right to earn a UFC contract, White is excited to share that behind-the-scenes process–and some outstanding fights–with the world through the Contender Series.
“There’s nothing else like it,” said White. “I wish there was enough up-and-coming talent that we could do this every Tuesday for 52 weeks of the year. It’s my favorite night of the week.”