AEW PPVs Could Reportedly Have New Streaming Home In Next Few Weeks
Since its inception in 2019, AEW has been relying on an old-fashioned pay-per-view model to stream their biggest and most important shows, with Bleacher Report the streaming home for their pay-per-view events for awhile due to their affiliation with Turner networks.
Over a month ago it was also confirmed that AEW's entire pay-per-view tape library from 2019 to 2024 would be uploaded to HBO Max for fans' viewing pleasure.
But now, AEW might finally be diving into the streaming service world fully as Andrew Zarian of Fightful published a report on X Thursday afternoon regarding the announcement.
AEW on HBO Max
Zarian is reporting that an announcement revealing the new home of future AEW pay-per-views will be published within the next few weeks, and that the announcement is set to reveal HBO Max as the home of all their future pay-per-view events.
Amazon Prime is currently a streaming partner for AEW's PPV's, but they're not available with an Amazone Prime subscription like NFL's Thursday Night Football on Prime is. The events must be bought separately through the Prime app.
This move to HBO Max would make the PPV's available for any HBO Max subscriber.
AEW pay-per-views are also still available through cable providers. The move to HBO Max makes sense considering the affiliations involved. HBO Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the same parent company that owns TBS and TNT.
Some might say AEW has fallen behind and are now catching up to the rest of the sports entertainment world when it comes to streaming important events.
The UFC finally ditched their traditional PPV and Fight Pass model for Paramount+ in the past month. WWE will move their main roster PLEs to ESPN's new direct-to-consumer app while maintaining a stable presence on Peacock and Netflix.
WWE's WrestlePalooza is set to be the first PLE in the ESPN era.
AEW is coming off of a very successful Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The show was headlined by a Lights Out Steel Cage Match featuring ten competitors along with an AEW World Championship match featuring "Hangman" Adam Page and MJF.
AEW's next PPV event takes place on the same night of WWE's first PLE on ESPN. AEW is progressing toward the All Out pay-per-view September 20 and there is early speculation that AEW could be preparing to make All Out their first major event on HBO Max. This would be an appropriate response to WWE's consistent counter-programming this year.
AEW announced All Out in May for this September while WWE announced Wrestlepalooza in August for September 20.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, And More
Tony Khan Reveals Status Of Missing AEW And ROH Star
Hulk Hogan's Wife Reportedly Preparing Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
AEW Producer Tony Schiavone Addresses Chris Jericho To WWE Rumors
WWE Reportedly Discussing Huge Addition To WWE Clash In Paris Card