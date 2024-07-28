Dana White on Jon Jones’ Next Opponent
Tom Aspinall will not be getting his shot against Jon Jones at Madison Square Garden.
Speaking at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Jones’ next opponent will be Stipe Miocic.
“You’ve got Jones fighting Stipe,” said White. “Whoever wins that fights Tom Aspinall.”
White confirmed that Aspinall will most likely be the backup for that fight, which opens the possibility that he could step in for Miocic.
“There’s no doubt, whoever wins the fight between Jon Jones and Stipe is a great fight for Aspinall,” said White, who spoke highly of Aspinall. “He’s different. The speed, explosiveness, the way he moves–his power. He’s a bad boy.”
Aspinall needed only a minute to plow through Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, retaining the interim heavyweight championship in his hometown of Manchester, England.
“Curtis Blaydes is not a guy you walk right through,” said White. “He walked right through him.
“He is absolutely, positively special. We obviously expect big things from him.”