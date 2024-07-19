Dana White’s Reach Continues to Grow
Dana White introduces Donald Trump at final night of the RNC
Roger Goodell is the commissioner of the NFL. Adam Silver fulfills that role for the NBA, while it is Gary Bettman in the NHL.
Even though Bentman has been in his post the longest–he’s been getting booed consistently by hockey fans since 1993–Goodell is most recognizable, overseeing the juggernaut known as professional football since 2006.
But in terms of notoriety, Dana White has surpassed all four of them.
The UFC President and CEO, White is even more recognizable than the majority of his fighters. His interviews are widely shared, and he has built an extremely solid brand–one where, like him or not, he is known for sharing blunt, bold point of view.
No one is rushing to watch a video clip of Manfred or Bettman or Silver. Yet, whether people love him or hate him, that is exactly what happens with White.
Introducing a presidential candidate from one of the two major parties on the final night of a convention is meaningful. White did that last night, speaking at the Republican National Convention before Donald Trump took the stage. Of course, Trump is a lightning round for controversy, and there are many who dislike White–perhaps more than they already do–for speaking on his behalf.
Listening to White’s speech, which clocked in at just over five minutes, it is remarkable to see how influential he has become in the mainstream over the past decade.
Speaking at the RNC helps–and hurts–White’s brand, but he doesn’t care. Once his mind is set, White is full speed ahead. People like that he speaks his mind, or they hate it, but the attraction is they know he is being himself. And that is the blessing–and curse–of White’s outspokenness, which increases his supporters and further distances him from detractors.
All the while, White continues to become more relevant–and influential.
Virna Jandiroba looking to finally become a title contender
Virna Jandiroba enters the main event tomorrow at UFC Fight Night.
Jandiroba (20-3) has won her last three fights. If she defeats Amanda Lemos in the main event of tomorrow’s card, she has a legitimate shot at stepping into a title shot against reigning strawweight champion Weill Zhang.
The title picture becomes more complex if Lemos (14-3-1) wins. She was pummeled–in dominant fashion–last summer by Zhang, and she’ll likely need one more victory to get another shot at the belt.
A victory here from Jandiroba, however, could propel her right into a bout against Zhang.
“A win pushes me toward a title shot,” said Jandiroba, speaking through a translator. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity. This is a dream come true.”
This is a five-round bout. If the fight goes the distance, it will be only the second time in Jandiroba’s career. She went five rounds in March of 2018 in an Invicta bout (winning their strawweight title in the process), but ever since, she hasn’t gone beyond three rounds.
Surprisingly, Lemos has also only gone the distance once in her career. That was last summer when Whang set a record against her–delivering the most biggest striking differential in women’s UFC history by outlandish Lemos, 288 to 21, across those five rounds. Lemos responded to that disappointing outing with a victory against Mackenzie Dern in February (Dern, for what it’s worth, defeated Jandiroba in 2020), and now we’ll see how she performs in this five-round bout.
The difference isn’t massive, but Lemos has the edge in defeating a better slate of opponents. That makes this opportunity even more meaningful for Jandiroba; this is a fight she needs to win to become a legitimate title contender.
“My dream is to become UFC champion,” said Jandiroba. “I need to win this fight to make that happen.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Pick: Amanda Lemos
UFC Fight Night middleweight bout: Park Jun-yong vs. Brad Tavares
- Pick: Brad Tavares
UFC Fight Night featherweight bout: Choi Seung-woo vs. Steve Garcia
- Pick: Steve Garcia
UFC Fight Night lightweight bout: Kaynan Kruschewsky vs. Kurt Holobaugh
- Pick: Kurt Holobaugh
UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout: Cody Gibson vs. Brian Kelleher
- Pick: Cody Gibson
Last week: 3-2
2024 record: 71-55