Drew Dober: ‘I Never Have Boring Fights’
The MMA Notebook runs every week.
Drew Dober ready to put on a show
Drew Dober returns to the Octagon tomorrow, stepping into a very unique bout against Jean Silva.
Silva fought–and won–two weeks ago at UFC 303. Though he missed weight, weighing in at 147.5, a pound-and-a-half over the non-title featherweight limit, he made weight for his lightweight matchup against Dober.
This was initially scheduled to be Dober against Mike Davis, but an injury to Davis necessitated the change.
“I don’t train for anyone in particular,” said Dober (27-13, 1 NC). “I train to improve myself. Mike Davis was my original opponent, and he was extremely tough. But there are no easy fights in the UFC. Now it’s Jean Silva, which is an even more exciting fight, and that is exactly what I want.”
Silva (13-2) defeated Charles Jourdain at UFC 303. He is riding a 10-fight win streak, and his power and explosiveness need to be respected.
“The performances Silva puts on are amazing,” said Dober. “I’m glad I get to share the Octagon with someone who wants to fight anyone, anywhere, any time.”
Dober, 35, last fought in February, losing to Renato Moicano by unanimous decision. It was a tale of two fights–one that opened with Dober unleashing fists on Moicano’s face until Moicano got the grappling advantage and dominated the final two rounds on the ground.
“You’re only as good as your last fight,” said Dober. “I’ve been sitting on this loss for a while, and can’t wait to get rid of that bitter taste.
“The goal is always to put my hands on my opponent. We’ll see how long it takes me to do that. I never have boring fights. If you’re tuning in for one night, make sure it’s mine.”
If Dober is victorious, the focus will immediately shift to a date this November at the famed Madison Square Garden.
“Fighting at Madison Square Garden, that would be a dream come true,” said Dober. “The timing works out perfectly. I would love that opportunity.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC Fight Night women’s flyweight bout: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
- Pick: Rose Namajunas
UFC Fight Night welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Pick: Santiago Ponzinibbio
UFC Fight Night lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva
- Pick: Drew Dober
UFC Fight Night welterweight bout: Ange Loosa vs. Gabriel Bonfim
- Pick: Gabriel Bonfim
UFC Fight Night middleweight bout: Andre Petroski vs. Josh Fremd
- Pick: Andre Petroski
Last week: 1-0
2024 record: 68-53