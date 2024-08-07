Johnny Bananas on UFC’s Jon Anik: ‘No One Does It Better’
When Rocky Balboa needed inspiration, he could count on the gravel-voiced Mickey in his corner.
Johnny Devenanzio shares a similar luxury.
Whenever an extra shot of adrenaline is required, all Devenanzio needs to do is play the mellifluous sound of Jon Anik calling a fight on his headphones.
“Jon is electric,” said Devenanzio, who is best known as Johnny Bananas from MTV fame. “I’m really close with Jon, and I’m a huge fan of his work. He’s one of those guys with that ‘It Factor’ and pizzazz.”
That “It Factor” and pizzazz are two areas of expertise for Devenanzio. As Johnny Bananas, he has turned himself into a force, especially on MTV, where he returns next week for The Challenge Season 40.
The show premieres next Wednesday, and there is a stacked roster for the 40th season. It features a whole host of Challenge champions–including Devenanzio, a seven-time winner.
“When I started this journey back in 2006, I never thought it would reach anywhere near this level,” said Devenanzio. “I’m still here, hitting it strong.
“I’m honored to be part of the 40th season, and I’m honored to have carried the torch for so long for such an amazing franchise.”
In addition to running his online merchandise company, Devenanzio opened his own Rumble franchise–which is boxing mixed with high-intensity strength training. It suits his personality, keeping him active and social.
“I knew I wanted to start a business,” said Devenanzio. “Instead of investing in a nightclub, I combined fitness and a party atmosphere–and that’s Rumble. Being a small business owner, it’s a new challenge, and it gives me a reason to stay in shape.”
Throughout filming of the new series on MTV, Devenanzio still carved out time to listen to Anik call UFC fights.
“Jon knows what to say, how to say it, and when to say it,” said Devenanzio. “It’s such a difficult thing to do, and no one does it better than him.”
While it is unlikely that Devenanzio will ever step in the Octagon–though don’t tempt him–he remains grateful he can bring his distinct brand of ferocity to MTV.
“I like to do risky stuff and I like to compete,” said Devenanzio. “I’m there to ruffle feathers and win.
“Reality is stranger than fiction, and I know how to make this special. It’s my chance to solidify in stone why I’m the greatest of all time.”