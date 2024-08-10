Marcin Tybura on a Rematch Against Tom Aspinall: ‘I’m Going to Earn It’
Marcin Tybura has won eight of his last 10, but he remains out of reach when it comes to title contention–largely because he was beaten soundly by Tom Aspinall a year ago.
Aspinall is the now the UFC interim heavyweight champion. In order for Tybura to get a rematch, the 38-year-old from Poland will need to start a winning streak.
Fortunately, he has that opportunity tonight when he headlines UFC Fight Night at the Apex against Serghei Spivac.
“I would love to fight Tom again, but getting that rematch will take some time,” said Tybura (25-8). “I’m not going to beg for anything, I’m going to earn it.”
Tybura won his last fight, defeating Tai Tuivasa in March with a rear naked choke. Now he seeks his second victory in a row in a rematch against Spivac (16-4), who he defeated by unanimous decision in February of 2020.
“I always feel joy when the UFC calls me for a fight,” said Tybura, who is competing in his third straight main event bout. “Back in Poland, I never imagined this was all possible. It’s a dream come true.”
This bout is also an opportunity for Spivac, 29, to reclaim his spot in the heavyweight division. Following a difficult loss to Ciryl Gane last September, Spivac (16-4) needs to respond with a strong performance.
Tybura does not mind the smaller cage at the Apex. He is ready to embrace a very tough challenge–defeating Spivac on two separate occasions.
“Im earning every opportunity, and I’ll fight wherever they want me to fight,” said Tybura. “I don’t mind. I want to earn every opportunity.
“Plus, we are in Vegas. I can assure you, there is no place in Poland like Vegas.”