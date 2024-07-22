Paddy Pimblett Wants Jake Paul
If Mike Tyson does not fight Jake Paul this November in a bout broadcast on Netflix, Paddy Pimblett is more than happy to step in.
“That would be phenomenal,” said Pimblett. “If I got offered to fight on a boxing show for millions of dollars, I’ll do it.”
A charismatic fighter from Liverpool, England, Pimblett is set to become a free agent on Saturday after he fights Bobby Green at UFC 304. The lightweight bout is the final fight on Pimblett’s current UFC contract, though he shared that he does not intend to fight for PFL, ONE Championship, or any other promotion.
“I wouldn’t want to ever fight for another MMA organization,” said Pimblett, 29. “UFC is the pinnacle of our sport. Another reporter took what I said completely out of context and made it sound like I wanted to leave the UFC. It’s not like that. We’ll be negotiating.
“I won’t be fighting for no other MMA organization. I’m a UFC fighter, and I always will be. But if I got offered a fight in boxing, I’ll listen.”
With free agency looming, Pimblett (21-3) has his biggest test to date on Saturday at UFC 304. He is riding a seven-fight win streak, including all five UFC bouts, but Green, 37, is a ranked opponent–currently fifteenth in the division–and he has the pedigree to back up his hype.
Green (32-15-1, 1 NC) has competed against more successful opponents, including Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, and Rafael Fiziev. This is a significant test for Pimblett, and Green enters having won three of his last four.
“People love moving the goalposts when it comes to me,” said Pimblett. “I’ve seen the mixed comments. I’ve seen people saying Bobby Green’s going to piece me up, I’ve seen other people saying the UFC is giving me another easy fight. Can people make up their minds? Bobby Green is ranked fifteenth. It’s not an easy fight.
Pimblett holds his future in his hands. If he can finish Green on Saturday, he’ll enter the rankings–and, more importantly, give himself an important piece of leverage in the ongoing contract negotiations.
“I want to prove those who believe in me right, and I can’t wait to prove all the haters wrong,” said Pimblett. “I’m excited to get in there with him. I’m going to come out swinging, and I think I can knock him out.”