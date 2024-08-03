Shara Magomedov Extends Undefeated Streak
On three weeks’ notice, Magomedov collects another victory
There is a new contender in the middleweight division.
Shara Magomedov defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi, winning a bout he accepted on only three weeks’ notice. After defeating Antonio Trócoli in June by TKO, Magomedov (15-0) threw too much volume at Oleksiejczuk throughout their three-round bout.
Oleksiejczuk (19-9, 1 NC) has now dropped three in a row. On the flip side, Magomedov has won all three fights in the UFC. In his post-fight Octagon interview, he called out Nick Diaz–stating he wants a fight at UFC 308 in October, which will also be held in Abu Dhabi.
Considering his bouts thus far have taken outside of the United States, an opponent like Kevin Holland would make a lot more sense at UFC 308.
