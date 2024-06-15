Tatsuro Taira on Steak Dinner with Chito Vera: ‘He Inspired Me’
Sitting beside Chito Vera at the Golden Steer Steakhouse in Las Vegas, Tatsuro Taira felt inspired.
The undefeated prospect from Japan listened and learned as Vera spoke. While English is not Taira’s first language, he understood the meaning behind all of the advice Vera offered.
“I love the way he approaches his fights,” said Taira, speaking through a translator. “And the atmosphere during his fights. He is very smart and very tough. He inspired me.”
Taira (15-0) enjoyed his steak and a lesson in advanced MMA. He will look to apply that knowledge later tonight when he headlines UFC Fight Night in Vegas against flyweight contender Alex Perez.
Perez, 32, is eight years older than Taira. He is also far more established in the division. Currently ranked fifth among flyweights, Perez marks Taira’s first opponent in the top 15 of the division. Perez (25-8) has also fought for the title, and he is two months removed from knocking out Matheus Nicolas, which ended a three-fight losing streak.
Taira has already collected five victories in the Octagon, but this one would instantly be the most significant. Even though he is largely unproven, a victory here would help vault Taira into the wide-open flyweight title picture.
“I need to go out and get a finish,” said Taira. “Then hopefully I can get a title shot. I really want a finish. That is what I need.”
Both Taira and Perez operate quickly, so this bout is unlikely to go the distance. An early submission victory will be a point of emphasis for Taira, who intends to show off the lessons he learned from Vera.
“That steak we had was delicious,” said Taira. “I am honored to learn from him, and I am honored to fight.”