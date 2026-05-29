President Donald Trump is Reportedly Now a TKO Shareholder

WWE and President Donald Trump have a long and storied history together.

Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer and was involved in a hair vs. hair match at WrestleMania 23. Bobby Lashley wrestled on Trump's behalf and Umaga wrestled on Vince McMahon's. Whoever's representative lost would have to shave their head.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was the special guest referee for what was named the Battle of the Billionaires and on that night in Detroit, Michigan, Trump shaved McMahon bald.

In addition to that WrestleMania appearance, Trump held WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5 from his Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. Trump has appeared on WWE programming on other occasions as well throughout the years.

President Donald Trump purchases TKO Group stock ahead of White House event

A new report from Huffington Post has revealed that Trump purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of TKO Group shares on March 25. The detail was included in Trump's financial disclosure filings on May 12.

The White House as seen on April 12, 2026. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TKO Group is the parent company that owns and operates WWE, UFC, and others. The organization is led by Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, who formed the company when he purchased the WWE from Vince McMahon in 2023.

As President of the United States, Trump has stayed close to the UFC, which is under the TKO Group banner. UFC President Dana White introduced Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2024, and White has credited Trump for helping jumpstart UFC's business and allowing them to run shows on his properties when nobody else would.

Furthermore, the UFC is running a special fight event at the White House on June 14. The event is called UFC Freedom 250 and it will be held on the White House South Lawn. Top fights for that event include Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship and Ciryl Gane vs. Alex Pereira for the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship.

UFC CEO Dana White (left) talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite the conflict of interest in this event and the TKO Group news, the White House has not publicly commented on the report.

Ahead of the event, TKO Group will make history with WWE this weekend as the company is running its first-ever PLE from Italy on Sunday afternoon.

Announced matches for Clash in Italy include Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Sol Ruca vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Tribal Combat Match.