Tracy Cortez Honoring Her Late Brother in the UFC
Tracy Cortez headlines the UFC Fight Night card tonight in Denver against Rose Namajunas.
This marks the first main event for Cortez, 30. She can jump the rankings, potentially even into the top-five, with a victory against Namajunas. But what she fights for is greater than championship gold.
Cortez is fighting for her late brother Jose, who bravely fought cancer before passing away in 2011. His dream was for Cortez to make the UFC, which she most certainly has, winning her first five fights in the Octagon.
“To say it’s a dream come true doesn’t even touch the surface,” said Cortez. “I watched my brother never give up during chemotherapy, radiation, and bone marrow transplants. He was fighting for his life, and he was still smiling. He was literally fighting for his life, so how can I not go out and fight for 25 minutes?”
As a late replacement for Maycee Barber, Cortez (11-1) has a difficult 25 minutes in front of her.
Best known for her two UFC strawweight title reigns, Namajunas (12-6) won her first career fight at flyweight–defeating Amanda Ribas–this past March. She’d lost her debut the prior fall, breaking a finger early against Manon Fiorot and never recovering.
Cortez started at bantamweight but flyweight soon became a better fit. Her slick boxing will need to be a factor in this bout, where she must use her size to limit Namajunas’ speed.
Yesterday’s weigh-ins showed how no part of this fight will come easy. Cortez struggled to make weight, finally cutting her hair to ensure this would be fought at flyweight. Next comes the wide array of problems that Namajunas presents, an even tougher test without a full camp to prepare.
“I keep hearing it’s a tough fight, but every fight in the UFC is a tough fight,” said Cortez. “You’ve got to be tough in the UFC.
“This is a tough fight I’ve chosen. No matter the outcome, it’s one I’m taking on–and I’m not going to give up.”