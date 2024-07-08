UFC, Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors Teaming with War Hero Saul Monroy
When Marines Sgt. Saul Monroy awoke from a war-induced haze, he suddenly could not determine whether he was alive or dead.
“I remember telling myself to blink,” said Monroy. “I couldn’t feel anything, and I couldn’t see anything. I thought I was in the after-life.”
Surrounded by the cold reality of battle while deployed in Afghanistan in 2010, Monroy soon realized that an improvised explosive device had blown off his left leg. Yet, even while comprehending what was unfolding, the 22-year-old Monroy had only one concern: the safety of those around him.
“I saw my gunner hanging in the harness–he was kind of bleeding out, so I wanted to take care of him,” said Monroy. “When I unbuckled my harness, I fell to the ground. That’s when I realized my leg was injured.”
Monroy’s squad was ambushed in the northern mountains of that region. Amid a three-hour firefight, an 11-minute stretch forever defined Monroy’s service as a Marine.
In that moment, Monroy had endured a life-altering explosion. But before being flown to a medical site for emergency treatment, he grabbed his broken rifle and duct tape, making a makeshift splint.
“When I picked up my rifle, I noticed it was broken in half from the blast,” said Monroy. “So I made the splint, picked up my nine-millimeter pistol, and started firing back.”
Perhaps only a veteran could understand, but Monroy is not bitter about his injury–nor does he have an ounce of regret over his decision to serve. Even when he was severely injured, his sole instinct was to ensure everyone around him was safe.
“It was a huge honor to serve this country and serve alongside the men I’ve had the privilege of walking this earth with,” said Monroy, 36. “I feel that way now more than ever.”
When he returned home to El Paso, Texas, Monroy underwent numerous surgeries and treatments for his leg and the ongoing nerve damage. The leg amputation occurred in June 2013, but complicating his recovery was his living situation–a single bedroom apartment. That is where Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors stepped in, building a brand-new home for Monroy.
Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors is a nonprofit organization with a mission to build mortgage-free, fully accessible homes for U.S. Veterans wounded in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. Alex Karalexis, who is the Executive Director of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, explained how Monroy struggled to accept the gifts.
“He wouldn’t fill out the forms, he wouldn’t answer the phone when we called,” said Karalexis. “That happens with a lot of the veterans. They are too humble.”
Despite all his bravery and courageous acts, Monroy struggles to accept what he has been given.
“I remember getting the call, and I couldn’t process it,” said Monroy. “I still feel like there are other guys who deserve it more.”
The UFC also contributed to Monroy’s recovery, adding a personal gym to his new home. When Karalexis, who was a contestant on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, shared Monroy’s story with UFC CEO Dana White, very quickly came a new addition to the house–White added a UFC-themed gym to Monroy’s new house.
“I am a huge UFC fan,” said Monroy. “When we started doing the blueprint for the house, Alex called and said the UFC was donating an entire personal gym for me. It’s still crazy and wild to me, it’s such an honor. When things are dark, one of my outlets is going to the gym, so getting this gift from the UFC is a huge blessing.
“There were moments when I felt like a forgotten soldier. This has made me feel like I wasn’t forgotten. But I still feel like I’m receiving too much.”
In the years since his returning home, there have been stretches where Monroy struggled re-acclimating into civilian life. It was difficult to process that a physical specimen, one was a Marine Sergeant, would no longer run–or struggle to walk without pain.
Thankfully, he has found a way to see light through the darkness.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, there are dark thoughts,” said Monroy. “But there’s a point in everyone’s life where you hit a wall. Do you stop, or do you continue forward?
“I needed to close that chapter in my life. I needed to let go of my ego. I used to be a bad-ass marine. Now I’m a one-legged veteran. It’s not a sad chapter. It’s all about starting over. When I accepted that, it became my new mission.”
A decade ago, Monroy’s son was born. He decided that his child would not see him at his worst; rather, his son would see his father at his best.
In addition to fatherhood, Monroy found another new purpose: serving beyond the uniform. He does that as the shortstop for the USA Patriots, a wounded warrior team that allows him to lead by example and give back to his country through a multitude of youth events.
“Life isn’t defined by the sad moments, it’s how you respond,” said Monroy. “I can’t focus on the sh-- moments. That won’t bring me anywhere. I’m here to move forward and show people exactly who I am.”
Shortly after the explosion that cost Monroy his leg, his fellow Marines recovered his military-issued watch. Immediately, the minuscule gadget transformed into a massive source of inspiration.
Nearly a decade-and-a-half ago, sitting in his hospital bed, Monroy stared at it in awe. Against the odds, the watch was still running.
Time was still ticking.
Just like his heartbeat. Just like his soul.
War did not defeat Monroy. When he thrives, he does so on behalf of every veteran. When he steps into his new home and gym, he will pay respect to those who were not as fortunate.
When he slices a drive down the left field line in softball, or makes a diving grab, he remains eternally grateful for his chance to serve this nation.
And yes, Monroy knows what time it is.
“If the watch could survive that explosion, so could I,” said Monroy. “As long as that watch is moving, so am I. It never stays stuck on one second. It’s always moving forward.
“The clock is ticking, so I know exactly what time it is. It’s the best time to live your best life.”