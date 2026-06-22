Update on Liv Morgan After European Tour Injury Scare

Liv Morgan is just days away from competing in the Queen of the Ring Tournament finals at Night of Champions, but that's not stopping her from wrestling on the second leg of WWE's summer European Tour.

The reigning Women's World Champion defended her title Sunday in Birmingham, West Midlands, England,, in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY. While Morgan did emerge victorious, there was a scary moment in the match that could have been disastrous.

As Morgan and Valkyria were in the ring, there was definitely a miscommunication of sorts. Sol Ruca entered the fray and went for a springboard crossbody off the middle rope. Lyra moved out of the way, but Morgan continued to sell. This led to Ruca coming down awkwardly on Morgan's right leg.

Miscommunication.



Liv was still selling for Lyra and thought they had another spot left. Sol thought it was her cue to come break them up. Thankfully Liv is seemingly okay, but even if she wasn’t there’s no need to attack someone over what is ultimately an accident jfc. pic.twitter.com/deqGTpt5pY — cake 🍰 (@distractioncak_) June 22, 2026

Fans in attendance noted that Morgan was able to put weight on it afterward and she obviously went on to finish the match. She also did not appear to be hindered very much during her post-match celebration.

Morgan is scheduled to appear on Monday afternoon's edition of WWE Raw from The O2 Arena in London, along with the other King and Queen of the Ring finalists. Those plans are apparently still in place.

"You’re welcome Birmingham for blessing you with my presence tonight," Morgan wrote on her X account after Sunday's show. "Currently running to London because I am the f---ing GOAT."

Liv Morgan appears to have escaped serious injury

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez were able to provide a little bit of an update on what happened during Morgan's match on Monday morning's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

They said the contact did not appear to be as bad as initially feared, noting that Ruca landed closer to Morgan's foot as opposed to her knee. The referee quickly checked on her, and Meltzer said that they did raise one fist in the air, which is the signal that a performer is okay to continue. Liv did have a slight limp at times throughout the remainder of the match.

Morgan will face IYO SKY this Saturday afternoon in the Queen of the Ring finals, with the winner earning a world title opportunity at SummerSlam this August. We should have a better idea of Morgan's health when she appears on WWE Raw this afternoon.

Just a reminder that accidents do happen in wrestling. It's a physical sport, and multi-person matches can be especially chaotic. Many fans online were quick to lay blame for the incident on Sol Ruca. The Women's IC Champion has since set her X account to private.