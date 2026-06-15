Man Accused of Stalking Liv Morgan Learns His Fate

The man accused of stalking Women's World Champion Liv Morgan last summer has now been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

42-year-old Shawn Chan went on trial Monday in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida. Brandon Thurston and John Pollock of POST Wrestling are reporting that the court's session lasted just over half an hour before Judge Mary Scriven rendered her verdict.

Chan, a resident of Canada, was facing up to five years in prison on a charge of interstate domestic violence. He had waived his right to a jury trial, which allowed Judge Scriven to decide his fate. U.S. Marshal Service is now coordinating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have him released into ICE custody, but it's not clear exactly what will happen next.

Liv Morgan | Netflix

According to court records, Chan traveled from Ontario to Florida late last May and spent over two hours trying to gain access to Morgan's home. She was not there at the time. Chan was arrested days later at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where Liv was scheduled for a taping of NXT.

Chan underwent a number of mental evaluations following his arrest and was diagnosed with delusional disorder, as well as adjustment disorder with depressed and anxious moods. He falsely told psychologists that he knew Morgan from their days together in high school and he was under the belief that she was his significant other.

It was determined by multiple doctors that Chan was unable to realize why his actions were wrong at the time they occurred, due to his mental illness. POST Wrestling has a much more detailed accounting of the allegations against Chan and his trial. We suggest checking out their story above for more information.

Liv Morgan has pushed forward in her career following Chan's arrest

The reigning Women's World Champion is coming off her first-ever WrestleMania singles match on the main card. She earned the right to challenge Stephanie Vaquer, the now former Women's World Champion, after winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match and left Las Vegas with the gold back in April.

Morgan now has her sights set on even more gold. She entered The Queen of the Ring Tournament in an effort to face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam this August. Liv is one of four women who have advanced to the semifinals, and she will face Charlotte Flair this coming Friday on SmackDown with a spot in the finals up for grabs.

Both the King and Queen of the Ring finals will take place on Saturday, June 27, at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Morgan's Judgment Day cohort Raquel Rodriguez is also in the Queen of the Ring semifinals. She'll face IYO SKY tonight on WWE Raw.

The Takedown on SI wishes Liv Morgan nothing but continued success moving foward.