WWE Raw Preview (6/22/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are set, and all four participants are scheduled for a special Monday afternoon edition of WWE Raw.

Oba Femi, Jey Uso, IYO SKY and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan have all punched their ticket to Night of Champions this Saturday, where those final round match-ups will take place.

The winners will move on to challenge for the world title of their choosing at SummerSlam in August, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce says that the WWE Universe will hear from all four finalists ahead of their respective clash for the crown this afternoon on Netflix.

Fans will also get to hear from Chad Gable, who picked up his first singles victory on the Red Brand in over a year when he knocked off Rusev a week ago. He was subsequently saved from a post-match assault by Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio, which set up today's contest between Lee and Ethan Page.

Both sets of the WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line as well. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory will put the men's belts up for grabs against The Street Profits, while Paige returns home to England with Brie Bella to defend their women's titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about this afternoon's episode of WWE Raw in London. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced before the broadcast gets underway.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits are back up, and they want the smoke... and the WWE Tag Team Championship. Angelo Dawkins made his triumphant return to WWE Raw last Monday night after The Vision put him on the shelf for multiple weeks.

An extremely motivated Dawkins and Montez Ford are now getting another shot at the tag titles, just days before Bron Breakker is set to face off against Seth Rollins inside a steel cage at Night of Champions.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have been chasing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship well before WrestleMania 41, where the Role Model was taken out backstage by Becky Lynch. Their full circle moment at WrestleMania 42 was then stolen away by the returning Paige and Brie Bella.

Perhaps today will finally be their day as they have a chance to spoil Paige's homecoming and walk out of London as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

Ethan Page | WWE

Moments after Chad Gable picked up a submission victory over Rusev last Monday night, he found himself on the wrong end of a 2-on-1 post-match attack. Lucky for him, he has now earned the respect of Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee and both luchadores sent Rusev and Ethan Page running back to the locker room.

While Gable is set to address the audience this afternoon, Lee will lace up his boots for a singles match against All Ego.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: The O2 Arena, London, UK

WWE Raw card:

Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c) vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

We'll hear from the finalists of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments

Chad Gable will appear after requesting time from GM Adam Pearce