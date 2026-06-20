How To Watch WWE Night of Champions: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

Just when Seth Rollins thought he was done with The Vision, Bron Breakker pulled him right back into the fight.

After defeating his former protégé on the June 1 edition of WWE Raw, Rollins focused his attention on winning the King of the Ring Tournament and earning an opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Thanks to Breakker's interference, however, Seth failed to make it out of the opening round.

In an effort to finally rid himself of the very group that he founded, Rollins challenged The Unpredictable Badass to a Steel Cage Match at Night of Champions, and Breakker happily accepted.

"I AM THE RULER"@Obaofwwe is EXACTLY who he says he is! pic.twitter.com/e5wZgG1x3g — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

All things considered, Breakker may have done Rollins a favor. Had The Visionary advanced to the finals of The King of the Ring Tournament, he would have found himself standing across the ring from Oba Femi. The former NXT Champion is a ruler without a crown, but he's out to earn one at Night of Champions against Jey Uso or Je'Von Evans.

The finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will also be taking place in Saudi Arabia with IYO SKY awaiting the the winner of Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair.

The reigning Women's World Champion has her sights set on holding all the gold in the women's division, and she's two wins away from earning the right to face her former tag team partner, Rhea Ripley, for the WWE Women's Championship during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

Both Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints have been hot on the heels of Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, who has agreed to defend his title against one of them at the end of the month. Which one? We'll find out Friday night on WWE SmackDown when they meet in a No. 1 Contender's Match.

Here's everything we currently know about WWE Night of Champions 2026. Make sure to check back for updates as more matches will be announced in the coming days.

WWE Night of Champions date:

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

WWE Night of Champions start time:

Time: 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT)

WWE Night of Champions location:

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How To Watch WWE Night of Champions:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE Night of Champions card (Announced):

Oba Femi | Netflix

King of the Ring Finals: Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso or Je'Von Evans, winner receives a World Title opportunity at SummerSlam

Queen of the Ring Finals: IYO SKY vs. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan or Charlotte Flair, winner receives a World Title opportunity at SummerSlam

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Trick Williams (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes or Ricky Saints for the Men's United States Championship