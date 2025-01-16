Who Is Bret Hart's Wife? Everything About Stephanie Washington
"The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be" is how many wrestling fans describe WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart.
From one of wrestling's most storied and legendary families, Bret is the most accomplished of the bunch. Hart is a former five-time WWE Champion and widely regarded as one of, if not, the best technical wrestler in the history of the business.
While many members of the Hart family are recognizable to fans, not many might not know Bret's wife Stephanie Washington. From how they met to her background, here is everything you need to know about Bret Hart's wife, Stephanie Washington.
Stephanie's early days
Residing in San Francisco, California, Stephanie Washington was born in 1983. Her date of birth is unknown at this time, but Washington is about 41 years of age.
MORE: Exclusive: Natalya Neidhart Reveals The Person Who Helped Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Reconcile
While a lot of information on her early life is not available, Washington went to Bon Meade Secondary School, studying Spanish as her subject of focus. Stephanie was also chosen to take the role of President of the MAHS Spanish Club.
How Stephanie Met Bret Hart
According to various reports, Bret Hart and Stephanie Washington met each other at a party organized by a mutual friend in 2008. Shortly after meeting, the couple started dating. After two years of dating, Hart popped the question and the two became engaged.
Bret Hart & Stephanie Washington's wedding & marriage
On July 24, 2010, Bret and Stephanie tied the knot in a private ceremony with just select friends and family. As of this writing, the couple has been married for over 14 years.
Bret's prostate cancer
In Februray of 2016, Bret Hart was diagnosed with stage 5 prostate cancer. After a successful surgery, Hart recovered, and has since been raising awareness alongside his wife.
In 2019, his wife appeared in an interview for PROSTAID Calgary where she shared her story of Bret's diagnosis.
Bret's relationship history
Julie Smardu Hart (1982-2002)
Getting married in 1982, Bret and Julie Hart were married for 20 years and had four children together, two boys and two girls. Their sons are Blade Colton Hart and Dallas Jeffrey Hart, while their daughters' names are Jade Michelle Hart and Alexandra Sabina Hart.
Bret and Julie filed for a separation in 2002 before eventually getting a divorce.
Cinzia Rota (2004-2007)
Meeting shortly after Hart's divorce from Julie, Bret met Cinzia Rota. The couple got married in 2004 but divorced just a few years later in 2007.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Bret Hart Reveals Truth About Vince McMahon Punch After Montreal Screwjob
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Bret Hart Reveals Shawn Michaels And Triple H Tried To Get Major Attitude Era Star Fired