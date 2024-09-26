Bret Hart Reveals Truth About Vince McMahon Punch After Montreal Screwjob
For many wrestling fans, the1997 WWE Survivor Series remains one of the most controversial moments in WWE history.
The main even that night saw Bret Hart face off against Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship. Hart was set to be on his way to rival WCW, and McMahon was determined to strip him of the title to prevent him from leaving as champion.
With no mutually agreed upon finish, McMahon orchestrated one that would see referee Earl Hebner declare Michaels the winner by submission as Michaels held Hart in his own signature move, The Sharpshooter. Hart did not tap out.
Hart was furious after the match ended and proceeded to spit on Vince McMahon from the ring, tear up the ringside booth, and sign the W-C-W letters in the air to the audience.
Watch it unfold below.
Bret Hart then confronted Vince McMahon backstage, punching McMahon in the face and reportedly knocking him out.
In Vince's version of the story, he offered Hart a free shot.
As revealed by Hart during his interview in Netflix's docuseries 'Mr. McMahon', that wasn't the case.
“There was no like, ‘Vince is going to give me a shot.’ Like, I don’t [know] where they get that story, because that is such a bunch of bulls**t. It was Vince and me came at each other, and we actually tied up like a wrestling match. Everybody’s ready to pounce on me as soon as we grab each other. I remember going, the only way I can get a shot in, one shot, maybe, is an uppercut, and I came right up between Vince’s arms, and it was like, you know when you hit the bell [at carnivals] when the thing goes up. He was out cold, like a starfish. It was probably the best thing I ever did. He deserved every bit of that.”- Bret Hart
