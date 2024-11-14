Bret Hart Reveals Shawn Michaels and Triple H Tried To Get Major Attitude Era Star Fired
Bret Hart was a top guy in WWE during the progression from the cartoonish and colorful "New Generation" era to the dark, edgier "Attitude Era." Shawn Michaels and Triple H, a.k.a. Degeneration X, were also there to help bleed the edges from one era to the next. We know the history, both in the ring and out, between Hart and DX.
According to Hart, Michaels and Triple H had beef with another Superstar: "The Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock.
In an interview with Dominic DeAngelo on Rob Van Dam's 1 Of A Kind podcast, Hart discussed meeting Shamrock when the former UFC champion was taking time off MMA to heal a broken wrist.
"Why don’t you do pro wrestling for New York while your wrist heals? Let’s go make some money," Hart said to Shamrock.
The Hitman told DeAngelo that he "talked" Vince McMahon into getting Shamrock hired, but DX countered by attempting to talk McMahon into firing him. Hart said that DX "didn’t like him," but gave no details explaining their disdain.
"Vince called me into his office and he goes, ‘I’m thinking about letting Shamrock go,’ and I’m like, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘Some of the guys think he’s real stiff’ and this and that and he didn’t even have any reason. He goes, ‘What do you think? What’s your honest opinion?’ And I said, ‘I would keep him. He’s doing alright, he’s doing great,’ and then like two weeks, a couple weeks later, he’s refereeing my match with Steve Austin and they kept him on and then he had his whole career there."- Bret "Hitman" Hart
