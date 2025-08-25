Details Revealed For Hulk Hogan Tribute At Inaugural Real American Freestyle Event
Real American Freestyle is set to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan.
The professional wrestling legend passed away on July 24, and recent reports suggest that police are still investigating the reason for his passing.
TMZ reported last week that sources connected to the case claimed that Hogan may have been a victim of “medical malpractice,” with his widow Sky Daily also noting that his phrenic nerve had been compromised during a recent surgery.
Prior to Hogan’s death, he had been preparing for the inaugural event for his Real American Freestyle promotion, which will take place on August 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
FOX Nation - the exclusive broadcaster partner for Real American Freestyle announced on Monday that it will present a tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer at the event, which is being marketed as “RAF01.”
The tribute will stream live and highlight the life and legacy of Hogan, with Daily and Nick Hogan paying tribute to him.
WWE paid tribute to Hogan on episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT last month.
TMZ also aired a documentary focused on Hogan with its TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan special, which featured comments from Vince McMahon, Sylvester Stallone, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, Mark Henry, and more.
What Is Real American Freestyle?
Hogan joined forces with Eric Bischoff, Chad Bronstein, and Izzy Martinez to launch the new promotion back in April.
Bronstein, who had partnered with Hogan to introduce his Real American Beer brand in 2024, will serve as the CEO, Bischoff will be the Chief Media Officer, and Martinez - a former UFC coach - is the Chief Operation Officer.
The goal of Real American Freestyle is to "professionalize the sport" with a “bold, modern approach” to wrestling, while blending in aspects of storytelling to create an entertaining product.
Per the press release from FOX Nation, Julianna Pena, Holly Holm, Urijah Faber, Mark Coleman, Tito Ortiz, Clay Guida and more will be present at the event.
The commentary team for RAF01 will include WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Chael Sonnen, and Bubba Jenkins.
There are currently 10 matches advertised for the RAF01 main card.
