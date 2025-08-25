WWE Raw Preview (8/25/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It’s the go-home edition of WWE Raw ahead of Clash In Paris on Sunday.
A host of top superstars are set to appear at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England, including what figures to be a revenge-minded Roman Reigns.
It was announced this week that Reigns will go one-on-one with Bronson Reed at Clash In Paris in what has become a personal rivalry between the two, and Raw general manager Adam Pearce has revealed that Reigns will kick off Monday’s Raw.
Reed has become ‘The Tribal Thief’ after stealing Reigns’ sneakers on multiple occasions, and the ‘Shoe-La-Fala’ figures to be a big focus in the highly anticipated showdown.
That’s not the only match on tap for ‘The Vision’ at Clash In Paris, as Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
The numbers game has been an advantage for Rollins’ group since WrestleMania 41, but the math is in favor of his three biggest rivals in the title match.
Will Paul Heyman once again use Reed and Bron Breakker to try to give Rollins the upper hand entering Clash In Paris? Or can Punk, Knight, and Jey get on the same page to make sure they enter the PLE at 100 percent?
Things have also gotten interesting between Nikki Bella and current Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.
Pearce has announced that Nikki is going to call out Becky on Raw, which could be another step towards an eventual match between the two legends in the WWE women’s division.
Meanwhile, two matches have been announced for Raw.
The Judgment Day duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez took aim at IYO SKY after SKY defeated Rodriguez on last week’s Raw, and it was Rhea Ripley who made the save.
That sets up an intriguing match between Ripley and Perez, but the most significant story could be whether Asuka and Kairi Sane play a role given Asuka’s issues with SKY turning down the assistance of her former Damage CTRL friends.
Also set for the card is Penta vs. Kofi Kingston, with Penta coming off a win against Xavier Woods a week ago.
The New Day will look for some payback, with Kingston having some choice words for Pent ahead of their match.
“The ones who keep telling you they’re not scared are the most scared of all…@PENTAELZEROM was so piss-pants scared of losing to @AustinCreedWins last week that he cheated using an illegal pile driver attempting to maim him. I’ll avenge Woods & stop this heathen once & for all,” Kingston wrote on X.
Elsewhere, can Pearce and WWE officials keep Sheamus and Rusev from destroying each other before their Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match at Clash In Paris?
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Birmingham:
Roman Reigns kicks off the show
‘The Tribal Chief’ could have a lot to say about his long-running rivalry with Rollins and Heyman, with Breakker and Reed now being at the forefront of the faction’s goal to destroy Reigns. However, it was Reigns who stood tall a week ago on Raw, as he helped Jey Uso defeat Breakker. Who will have the momentum entering Reigns vs. Reed at Clash in Paris?
Nikki Bella calls out Becky Lynch
Becky traveled to SmackDown in Dublin last Friday, where she unsuccessfully teamed with Nia Jax against WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. However, she must turn her attention to Nikki, who likely hasn’t forgotten the harsh words that ‘The Man’ sent her way several weeks ago on Raw.
Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
Ripley’s story seems to always return to Judgment Day in one way or another, and she’ll go up against one of the rising stars in WWE in Perez. Will SKY help Ripley if she needs backup against Perez and Rodriguez? If so, what will Asuka and Sane think about that development?
Penta vs. Kofi Kingston
After Woods suffered a “serious neck injury” at the hands of Penta on last week’s Raw, Kingston will step into the ring with the goal of getting revenge for The New Day. Of course, Grayson Waller also might be lurking around to assist his newfound friends. Can Penta hit the Mexican Destroyer for a second straight week to score another win?
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST
WWE Raw Location:
Location: bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England
WWE Raw Card (Announced):
- Roman Reigns kicks off the show
- Nikki Bella calls out Becky Lynch
- Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
- Penta vs. Kofi Kingston
