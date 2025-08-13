Vince McMahon Addresses Hulk Hogan's Character, Decision To Bring Him Back To WWE

Hulk Hogan: an icon whose legacy is both revered and complex. 💔



Hear from Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley and others on his lasting impact in “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan,” premiering TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/PXCjsxKPtO