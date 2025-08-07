Former WWE And AEW Star Confirms He's Retired From Professional Wrestling
Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger in the WWE, hasn't been very active in professional wrestling since his contract expired with All Elite Wrestling back in 2024.
Well, it seems there is a reason for that.
Speaking with Saraya on the latest episode of her Rulebreakers podcast, Hager confirmed that he is officially retired from wrestling. Hager talked about how he is now running a trucking company based in Florida.
I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much — I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving, not me, I got people driving. I’m excited, something to sink my teeth into.- Jake Hager [h/t Fightful]
Hager did continue to compete after his tenure with AEW came to an end, most notably wrestling for Black Label Pro and Smash Wrestling in late 2024. His last match was November that year when he competed for an indie promotion in France.
Hager's Accomplishments In Wrestling And Mixed Martial Arts
Wrestling under the name Jack Swagger, he would get his first bit of recognition when he competed in WWE's developmental system, Florida Championship Wrestling. Down there he captured the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship before moving to WWE's version of ECW.
His tenure in WWE would see him capture a few more titles, such as the ECW, World Heavyweight, and United States Championships. After an up-and-down career in terms of success, Swagger would be granted his release in 2017.
Changing his name to Jake Strong, fans would see him show up toward the end of Lucha Underground's run as a promotion, quickly capturing the Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Championship.
He cashed that in to become the final Lucha Underground Champion as the show was discontinued after the season four finale.
Hager did have a career outside of wrestling as he fought in Bellator, earning himself a 3-0-1 record in the Heavyweight division.
Most recently, fans would know of his work in AEW, where he spent the majority of his time working alongside Chris Jericho in both the Inner Circle and Jericho Appreciation Society factions.
