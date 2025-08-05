Wrestling On FanNation

R-Truth Reveals Details Of The Locker Room Support He Received Following WWE Release

R-Truth recently spoke on the Masked Man podcast Thursday in detail about the amount of support he received from his then-former colleagues at WWE.

Ron Killings aka R-Truth
Ron Killings aka R-Truth / WWE.com

WWE does releases seasonally, with the worldwide superpower of pro wrestling usually doing a wave of releases sometime after WrestleMania in April.

It became very normal, especially after the pandemic in 2020, to see many fan favorites released for one reason or another. But no one ever expected R-Truth to ever be a part of those cuts.

The morning of June 1 saw R-Truth announce his own release on social media. Carlito had announced on his own social media platforms that WWE would not renew his contract as well. Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, and Eddy Thorpe were just a few stars released in May.

"#WeWantTruth" swarmed the internet and spread throughout the globe like wildfire. Fans went ballistic over the fact that someone who is so engrained in WWE's history and community could be so disposable.

It turns out the millions and millions of fans all over the world weren't the only people showing a profuse amount of love to the former WWE United States and Tag Team champion. R-Truth received an overwhelming outpour of support from his colleagues in the locker room.

The Locker Room Support

Ron Killings / R-Truth
WWE.com

Speaking on the Masked Man podcast, Truth said:

"Me and Road Dogg are brothers from a different mother. I got calls. Kevin Owens was at his daughter’s dance recital. I’m talking about thousands of text messages. The unity. The love. There was so much in that...I always call myself the 'Suntan Superman', but it made me feel…the phrase The People’s Champ,"

R-Truth on the Masked Man podcast

R-Truth went into detail about who exactly called him and how many people texted him after his release. He also expressed what's most powerful about what he does as a pro wrestler and how his situation reenforced that sentiment.

"People see me and I’ve helped them get through a certain time in their life...Moments and opportunities I have, I made the best out of them. I do that in the ring and real life. A lot of that, people relate to it in their lives. That was powerful. Everything was balled up into that."

R-Truth on how he impacts people

R-Truth Is A World "Champion"

Since his first pay-per-view world championship match against John Cena at Capitol Punishment in 2011, fans wondered why the talented veteran never received another chance to prove he can be a consistent main event performer.

Truth Cena
WWE

R-Truth doesn't share the same curiosities. He's secure with the fact that he wears a badge of honor on his chest every single day that represents the people. R-Truth's release reminded him of the amount of people he impacts every day by being exactly who he is.

He described the special kind of champion he is to the pro wrestling world.

"As a person, we get knocked down in life a lot. That kind of love, support, and motivation that put an S on my chest. ‘You are our champ. We love you and what you represent and how you make us feel.’ My title and championship is those hundreds and millions of people. I don’t need no material. I have organic living fresh proof that the love is the championship,”

R-Truth on his love for the fans

Whether or not he ever gets shot into the main event scene, Truth can always do what he loves knowing he has a colossal army of supporters behind him waiting to see what he does next.

