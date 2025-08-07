WWE Star Natalya Set For Chance To Win First Singles Title In 8 Years
WWE confirmed shortly before WrestleMania 41 that they had acquired Lucha Libre AAA, one of the biggest wrestling promotions in Mexico. The deal has seen talents like Octagon Jr, El Hijo del Vikingo, Mr. Iguana, and more appear on WWE television.
It has also seen title changes with WWE talent, such as Angel and Berto capturing the AAA World Tag Team Championships back at Triplemania Regia 3 in June.
And with TripleMania 33 taking place on August 16th, another WWE star now has the chance to capture AAA gold.
Former Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has been competing in several promotions since WWE changed its policy on talent working elsewhere while under contrac, and she will now be taking part in a three-way for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at TripleMania.
She will be facing the champion, Lady Flammer, and four-time champion, Faby Apache. It has been a few years since Natalya last held gold, so it will be interesting to see if she is able to capture her first singles title in eight years.
Other WWE Talent Appearing At TripleMania
It has already been confirmed that a whole host of WWE stars will be competing at TripleMania. Los Garza will be defending the AAA World Tag Team Championships against Pagano & Psycho Clown, while The Judgment Day (Balor, McDonagh, & Rodriguez) will be facing Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, & Lola Vice.
Most notable is the AAA Mega Championship, which will see El Hijo del Vikingo defend his title against El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.
This is the first TripleMania event to be held under WWE's ownership of the company, hence the selection of WWE stars competing at the event.
Triple H on social media would praise AAA and the event they held in Mexico City in July before confirming that TripleMania 33 would be streamed on the WWE YouTube channel, featuring English and Spanish commentary.
This is set to be the second AAA show streaming on WWE's YouTube as the joint effort of Worlds Collide was the first.
