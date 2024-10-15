Joe Koff, Former Ring Of Honor COO, Dead At 73
Joe Koff, the former COO of Ring of Honor, has died at the age of 73. PWInsider is reporting that Koff had been battling cancer and discontinued treatment of the disease in August.
Koff was the COO of ROH from 2011 until 2022. He oversaw many key business transitions for the company including the sale to Sinclair Broadcasting Group in 2011. Koff was a part of the ROH leadership that sold the company to Tony Khan in May of 2022.
MLW announced the news of Koff's passing on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
"MLW is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff. On behalf of MLW, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Joe always led with honor, integrity, and a passion for the sport we all cherish. His legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone he inspired. Thank you, Joe, for your contributions and unwavering dedication to wrestling. Rest in peace."- MLW Twitter
AEW and ROH put out a statement on Koff as well.
The AEW & Ring of Honor Family, along with the wrestling world mourn the passing of Joe Koff. Our thoughts are with his family and his friends.- AEW Twitter
