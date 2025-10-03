IWGP Women's Champion Sareee Debuts In Ring Of Honor, Will Defend Title Against Alex Windsor
"The Sun God" descended on the Sunshine State in tonight's episode of ROH on Honor Club.
Last Saturday at STARDOM's latest Korakuen Hall show, Sareee shared that there was an overseas opponent that she'd like to face soon.
Less than a week later, the IWGP Women's Champion made her first appearance in a major American promotion since her departure from NXT in 2023, teaming up with Alex Windsor to defeat Billie Starkz and Diamante in a tag team match.
In a backstage promo after the match, Alex Windsor issued a challenge to the IWGP Women's Champion. Windsor talked about how close she got to defeating Syuri for the title earlier this year in England and that she'd like one more opportunity to win that prestigious belt held by several of the best wrestlers this decade.
The IWGP Women's Championship match between Sareee and Windsor is likely set to air on Honor Club next week.
What has Sareee been up to?
Since leaving NXT, Sareee has become one of the most decorated stars in Japan, with critically acclaimed matches versus stars like Syuri, Mayu Iwatani, and Meiko Satomura. She won the IWGP Women's Championship in June by defeating Syuri at STARDOM The Conversion. She was the recipient of the Tokyo Sports Women's Pro Wrestling Grand Prix Award in 2024 and placed at number 6 on the 2024 PWI Women's 250, the highest ranking ever for a freelance wrestler.
Sareee was also the inaugural Marigold Women's Champion. Plus, in addition to the IWGP World Championship, she currently holds the AAAW Tag Team Championship and the Sukeban World Championship.
Perhaps Sareee's biggest accomplishment since her NXT departure is the fact that her unprecedented run has been as a freelancer. She's won the world championships from several of Japan's top promotions in under two years without being contracted to any singular promotion full-time.
Sareee has also become a wrestling promoter in her time away from the States, launching Sareee-ISM. So far, Sareee-ISM has held eight shows, all of which were sold-out showcases of the past, present, and future of joshi wrestling.
Who else from AEW and ROH could Sareee potentially face?
In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Sareee shared that her dream opponents overseas are ROH Women's World Champion Athena and former AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. Sareee, then-Sarray, was in NXT at the same time as both women but never got to face them one-on-one.
Fast forward to 2025, a time when all three women are some of the most respected names in wrestling today, Sareee feels like the time is right to cross paths once again. She'd also like to put her IWGP Women's title on the line if and when the dream matches happen.
Athena has also named Sareee as a dream opponent multiple times on social media.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
AEW And DC Announce Major Comic Collaboration, Set To Debut at New York Comic Con
AEW Dynamite Results [10/1/25]: WrestleDream World Title Matches Set, Andrade Returns
Hangman Page Slams ICE Commercials Being Aired During AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy Reveals How Tony Khan Helped Make Him A Star In AEW (Exclusive)