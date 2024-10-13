AEW WrestleDream 2024: Brian Cage Wins ROH TV Championship
Brian Cage is the new ROH Television Champion.
On the WrestleDream Zero Hour show, Cage defeated Atlantis Jr. to win the title. It's the second championship he's won in ROH as he's also been a Trios Champion. Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and began making ROH appearances once Tony Khan purchased the company.
Other matches on AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour included Anna Jay defeating Harley Cameron and MxM Collection losing to The Acclaimed.
AEW WrestleDream 2024 will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Moxley attempted to suffocate Danielson with a plastic bag at the All Out PPV in September and Moxley earned a shot at the championship by defeating Darby Allin at AEW Grand Slam.
MORE: Jimmy Jacobs Reportedly Resigns From AEW
Jon Moxley is a multiple time world champion in AEW. Bryan Danielson said that if he loses the championship to Moxley, he will end his time as a full-time wrestler in the company.
Other announced matches on the WrestleDream card include Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, the return of Swerve Strickland, and a TNT Championship match between Jack Perry and Katsuyori Shibata.
MORE: AEW WrestleDream 2024: Live Results, Updates, Highlights