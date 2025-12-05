ROH Final Battle 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The final ROH PPV of 2025 comes to GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio, with high-stakes matches up and down the card.

Seven titles are on the line at Final Battle, including the new ROH Women's Pure Championship and the first defense of the AEW National Championship. Final Battle will mark the first time that an AEW title will be defended on an ROH PPV.

The card underwent several changes after injuries affected the ROH roster. Rush, who was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions and Bandido's original scheduled ROH World Championship challenger, was injured and could no longer compete. He had to forfeit the tag team titles as a result. Also, Queen Aminata was not cleared for competition and was forced to withdraw from the Women's Pure title tournament.

Keep reading to learn who ended up on the final card in The Takedown On SI's preview of ROH Final Battle at GalaxyCon.

ROH Women's World Title Match: Athena (c) vs Persephone

The reign of the Forever ROH Champion Athena continues, but not for long if Persephone has anything to say about it. The CMLL star had Athena's number earlier this year in a tag match at Global Wars Mexico and called her shot for an opportunity to become the ROH Women's World Champion. After 1091 days as champion with the most dominant run in ROH history, Athena is showing no signs of slowing down, but Persephone may be her toughest challenger yet.

ROH World Title Survival of the Fittest Match: Bandido (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Komander vs. Blake Christian vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Hechicero

After Rush's unfortunate injury, a Survival of the Fittest match was announced for the ROH World Championship. Instead of one challenger, Bandido will have five. The Survival of the Fittest match is an ROH traditional six-pack elimination match. Sammy Guevara, Komander, Blake Christian, The Beast Mortos, and Hechicero will be the other competitors.

Will Bandido be able to outlast five different men to retain his title?

ROH Women's World TV Title Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Red Velvet

Weeks ago, Mercedes Moné pinned Red Velvet in a ROH Women's World TV Championship unification match on Dynamite. The CEO's victory lap wouldn't last for long, and at AEW Full Gear, she lost her second chance at the AEW Women's World Championship. Noticing that Moné isn't as invincible in the ring as she's been known for during her run as Ultimo Moné, Red Velvet is demanding a rematch at Final Battle.

Will the Moné train have a successful stop at GalaxyCon, or will Velvet be the next former opponent to overcome Mercedes in a rematch?

ROH Women's Pure Title Tournament Final: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Billie Starkz

The ROH Women's Pure Championship tournament has finally come to an end since being announced in the spring. The finalists are Deonna Purrazzo and Billie Starkz. Purrazzo advanced to the finals after Queen Aminata wasn't cleared in time for their semifinal encounter. Starkz defeated Yuka Sakazaki in a semifinal match on HonorClub earlier this week to advance.

Who will earn the right to call themselves the best technical wrestler in the ROH women's division?

AEW National Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Dalton Castle

The AEW National Championship was created to be defended across different promotions worldwide. After Ricochet became the inaugural champion at AEW Full Gear, his first defense of the title will take place tonight at ROH Final Battle. Ricochet was on the hunt to find ROH's best competition, and he needed to look no further than former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle.

30-Minute Ironman Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Nigel McGuinness

Last year at Final Battle, Nigel McGuinness answered Lee Moriarty's Pure Championship open challenge. While he failed to win the title, Nigel proved he could still hang with ROH's top technicians. Tonight, he wants another chance to prove himself, this time in a non-title 30-minute Ironman match with Moriarty.

Can he manage to score multiple falls over the man he still hasn't beaten one-on-one?

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's ROH Final Battle 2025 event.

ROH Final Battle Date:

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

ROH Final Battle Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)

ROH Final Battle Location:

Location: GalaxyCon at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH

How to Watch ROH Final Battle 2025:

Streaming: WatchROH.com

