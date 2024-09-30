Kanye West Randomly Popped Up At A Japanese Wrestling Event [VIDEO]
Kanye West is a complex and controversial man. He's a music producer and artist, fashion designer, and sometimes spouts antisemitism, although he's apologized for that. It's difficult to know where the public persona ends and the real Kanye begins. But, one thing is certain, this man knows his wrestling.
Ye was spotted in the crowd Monday (September 30) at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Shinjuku, a ward of Tokyo, Japan. Following a match between the team of El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno del Mal vs. Manabu Soya and Ulka Sasaki, Galeno and Wagner Jr. strolled into the crowd to greet West and his entourage.
West could also be seen dapping it up with Los Golpeadores, Daga, and Super Crazy during another part of the show. Sporting a black and grey hoodie and dark sunglasses, you can see Ye's platinum smile twinkle with glee as the wrestlers interact with him.
It's nice to see Pro Wrestling NOAH get some pop culture press. The Japanese promotion, created by legend Mitsuharu Misawa after he broke away from All Japan Pro Wrestling, is full of top-tier talent.
Following Misawa's in-ring death, and the retirement of top stars like Kenta Kobashi and Akira Taue, NOAH leaned heavily on KENTA and Naomichi Marufuji to carry the flag. KENTA eventually went to WWE then New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Marufuji has grown past his prime. New stars like Kaito Kiyomiya, Kenoh, and El Hijo de Wagner Jr. have since championed NOAH into the modern era.
And, listen, you can call Kanye West a lot of things, and many of them may be true, but we'll never really know which are fact and fiction. Ye is a character. Just like a pro wrestler.
