WWE’s AJ Styles Returning to Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH
AJ Styles is returning to Japan.
The former two-time New Japan Pro-Wrestling IWGP heavyweight champion is traveling to Tokyo next month for a marquee match at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2024 show. In the hallowed halls of Nippon Budokan, Styles will face off against the immensely talented Naomichi Marufuji on July 13.
Despite two extraordinary careers, this will be the first time Styles and Marufuji have ever shared the ring with one another in a singles bout. Marufuji, a four-time GHC heavyweight champion in NOAH, is an incredibly decorated pro, with the vast majority of his success taking place outside of North America.
For Styles, who just lost to undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes this past Saturday in an “I Quit” match at Clash at the Castle, this match marks an exciting proposition. Marufuji wrestled one of the most exciting matches in all of 2023 against Will Ospreay, and he and Styles are hungry to make magic in 2024.
This is the latest sign of WWE’s new commitment to work with other promotions, which was rare until Nick Khan replaced Vince McMahon to oversee the company. It also allows Styles a chance to finally wrestle at Nippon Budokan, a historic venue where he has long wanted to perform.
If schedules align, it would be even more compelling if Styles makes his way back to Tokyo beside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The three were wrestling trailblazers in Bullet Club, helping make the faction a sensation around the globe.
“Looking back at my time in Japan, I was working with some of the best guys in the company in the ring,” Styles told Sports Illustrated. “And I was spending time with some of my best friends in life on a daily basis. I mean, come on, that was incredible.”
Though it initially began as an honest mistake, a legend surrounded Styles each time he returned to Japan. A unique element to the Japanese wrestling culture is that there are sponsors who treat the wrestlers to first-class accomodations. One particular evening, after a long flight from the United States, Styles sat at dinner with Gallows, Anderson, and their sponsor.
Try as he might, Styles could not keep his eyes open. Before he knew it, he was in the midst of a phenomenal nap.
“Jet lag is a real thing,” said Styles. “That time, as soon as I landed, I felt it. A sponsor took us out, but I was so tired, I couldn’t keep my eyes open. At first, it was rude, I’ll admit it. But the jet lag was real. So it became this running joke. I’d eat, then I’d go right to sleep at the dinner table.”
Fortunately for the sponsor, Gallows and Anderson, who are two of the funniest, engaging men in wrestling, would keep the conversation alive–and the drinks flowing. Styles could also be a charming dinner guest, and he delighted in trips for Korean barbecue.
"Cooking chicken and steak right at your table, that was always our go-to,” said Styles. “Add in a little rice, how can you not love that?”