NJPW Tanahashi Final Homecoming 2025 Results: Takeshita & Tsuji Retain To Set Up Wrestle Kingdom 20 Match
On November 2, New Japan Pro Wrestling presented Tanahashi Final Homecoming from The Ace's hometown of Gifu with three big time matches with titles and trophies up for grabs.
The show was headlined by AEW's Konosuke Takeshita defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against former champion Hirooki Goto. Meanwhile, Yota Tsuji will defend the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title against the hometown hero Hiroshi Tanahashi.
These two huge title bouts would work to set the stage for the January 4th Tokyo Dome show, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20.
Elsewhere, House of Torture's SHO and DOUKI try to make history by becoming the first IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions since 2019 to win the Super Junior Tag League tournament against Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X of the Bullet Club War Dogs.
The rest of the card consist of multi-man matches that comes off the heels of the Super Junior Tag League tournament and set things in motion for the World Tag League later this year.
NJPW Tanahashi Final Homecoming Match Breakdown & Highlights:
Boltin Oleg, Shoma Kato & Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Katsuya Murashima, Mastora Yasuda & Zane Jay in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
Boltin Oleg was given the opportunity to compete in the opener to the show with five young lions from the New Japan dojo. The competitive fire was in high order between all six men involved in this one.
In the end, it was Oleg who picked up the win with The Verdict for his team alongside Shoma Kato and Tatsuya Matsumoto. It will be interesting to see what's next for Boltin and this set of young lions.
Winner: Boltin Oleg, Shoma Kato & Tatsuya Matsumoto
Daiki Nagai, Gedo & Hiromu Takahashi vs. TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita)
The Bullet Club War Dogs and Unaffiliated alliance continued with Daiki Nagai, Hiromu Takahashi and Gedo teaming here to face TMDK's Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita and Hartley Jackson.
Following their heartbreaking loss in the B Block Final of the Super Junior Tag League tournament, Eagles and Fujita came in motivated to pick up a victory, while Hiromu looked to lead his team with the veteran Gedo and young lion Nagai to win after their struggles in league play.
Jackson was left alone with the much smaller Nagai, which led to his demise when he hit the Jagged Edge to give TMDK the win.
Winner: TMDK
El Desperado, KUUKAI, Tiger Mask & YAMATO vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia, Yuki Yoshioka & KUSHIDA
Some more fallout from the Super Jr. Tag League here as El Desperado and KUUKAI teamed with the combination of Tiger Mask and YAMATO to face Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia of the Skateboard Bros., teaming with KUSHIDA and Yuki Yoshioka.
This NJPW and Dragon Gate duos were impressive for forming chemistry throughout the tournament, but the team with the most experience in Skateboard Bros. were the ones who scored the win for their unit as Taguchi rolled up Tiger Mask in the finish.
Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia, Yuki Yoshioka & KUSHIDA
House of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemuru, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Hontai (Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura, Toru Yano, Master Wato & YOH)
House of Torture looked to gain momentum ahead of the NJPW Super Junior Tag League Final later in the night, as EVIL led his stable into a 10-Man Tag against Hontai's Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura, Toru Yano, Master Wato and YOH.
This was the typical House of Torture-style match with their pulling of the referee to cheat throughout this bout. In the closing moments, EVIL hit a low blow, Kanemaru spit his whiskey mist and Dick scored the pin on Wato for the win.
Post match, House of Torture further attacked the babyfaces until young lion and Olympic Gold Medalist Aaron Wolf came out to take down EVIL, while the rest of the House bailed. Wolf then picked up EVIL's NEVER Openweight Championship, teasing a possible title bout at Wrestle Kingdom 20.
Winner: House of Torture
Clark Connors, Shingo Takagi, Yuto-Ice & OSKAR vs. United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, Jakob Austin Young & Templario)
In what was the biggest surprise of the NJPW Tanahashi Final Homecoming card, United Empire's Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, J.A.Y. and Templario facing the War Dogs and Unaffiliated foursome of Shingo Takagi, Clark Connors, Yuto-Ice and OSKAR.
Right before the bell, The Knockout Brothers got in Newman's face, grabbing at his face and talking trash. A full-on brawl broke out right after the bell rang. All eight man were fighting into the Gifu crowd.
This wild brawl finally settled after seeming like the match would be thrown out several times. In the end, Yuto-Ice scored the pin on J.A.Y. with the Shining Wizard. Post match, Yuto and Newman once again brawled, teasing a potential showdown coming soon.
Winner: Clark Connors, Shingo Takagi & Knockout Brothers
House of Torture (SHO & DOUKI) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori) in the Super Junior Tag League Finals
It was time to determine the Super Junior Tag League Final winner as House of Torture's SHO and DOUKI faced Bullet Club War Dogs in the close to the tournament.
This proved to be a competitive match with the nefarious tactics of the House counterbalanced by Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X's skill and speed in the ring.
Robbie, in particular, was great once again here after an impressive tournament performance for the U.K. indies standout. Ishimori being the veteran leader works for the team and had the support of the Gifu crowd in attendance here.
Unfortunately, SHO and DOUKI showed they were willing to win by any means necessary. DOUKI pulled off his mask to spit red mist into Ishimori's face before rolling him up with a hand full of tights to win the Super Junior Tag League.
House of Torture become the first IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions since Roppongi 3K in 2019 to win the Super Jr. Tag League tournament.
Post match, SHO and DOUKI got on the mic to brag about their win and call themselves the rulers of the Junior Heavyweight division with DOUKI also holding the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. The camera panned to El Desperado on commentary looking perturbed.
Winner & New Super Junior Tag League Champions: House of Torture
Yota Tsuji vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship
The man of the hour for this event was in fact Hiroshi Tanahashi, who looked to win a championship before his upcoming retirement on January 4th here when he challenged IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji.
Tsuji has become one of the leaders of the new generation of New Japan Pro Wrestling, so this felt like a fitting passing of the torch moment for "The Ace" in his hometown of Gifu.
Not one to rest on his laurels, Tanahashi went all out in front of the city he grew up and put in a strong effort to capture gold before he hangs up his boots for good in the Tokyo Dome at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20.
This was an emotional farewell battle between student and teacher with Tsuji using the guidance he received from Tanahashi during his young lion days to try to keep his title. At one point, Tanahashi showed love to his former rival and WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura with his Landslide maneuver.
Both men paid tribute to one another with Tsuji missing a High Fly Flow attempt, while Tanahashi hit the Gene Blaster with neither attempt getting a win.
In the end, Tsuji would finally hit an emphatic Gene Blaster to defeat Tanahashi and retain the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.
Post match, Tsuji thanks Tanahashi for the match and for the career inspiration when he met him as a young fan. Then, "The Ace" addressed Tsuji and his hometown crowd.
When he was done, Tsuji left and out came fellow Gifu native, IWGP Tag Team Champion Yuto-Ice of The Knockout Brothers. Yuto challenged Tanahashi to a singles match next week on November 8 in Anjo, which was accepted.
Winner & Still IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion: Yota Tsuji
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Hirooki Goto for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
In the main event of the evening, Konosuke Takeshita defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Hirooki Goto.
Goto looked to regain the gold he lost to Zack Sabre Jr. in June, while Takeshita wanted to prove his win over ZSJ at King of Pro Wrestling 20 days ago was not a fluke.
This proved to a stellar bout between two of the best pro wrestlers in the world today. This grueling war went back-and-forth and was hard hitting throughout.
After over 24 minutes, Takeshita was finally able to hit a rising knee strike followed by Raging Fire to beat Goto and retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
After the fantastic main event, Takeshita called out his next challenger. This brought out Yota Tsuji, who issued the challenge after defending his own title earlier in the night.
Wanting to up the ante, Takeshita challenged Tsuji to put his IWGP Global Heavyweight Title on the line against his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th. It is now official: Takeshita vs. Tsuji Title for Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20.
Winner & Still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: Konosuke Takeshita
NJPW Tanahashi Final Homecoming Results:
Boltin Oleg, Shoma Kato & Tatsuya Matsumoto defeated Katsuya Murashima, Mastora Yasuda & Zane Jay in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
TMDK defeated Daiki Nagai, Gedo & Hiromu Takahashi in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia, Yuki Yoshioka & KUSHIDA defeated El Desperado, KUUKAI, Tiger Mask & YAMATO in an 8-Man Tag Team Match
House of Torture defeated Hontai in a 10-Man Tag Team Match
Clark Connors, Shingo Takagi & The Knockout Brothers defeated United Empire
SHO & DOUKI defeated Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X to win the Super Junior Tag League Tournament Finals
Yota Tsuji defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship
Konosuke Takeshita defeated Hirooki Goto to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
