Mark Cuban on Upcoming Presidential Election: ‘No Chance I Run’
Mark Cuban helped transform the NBA into a bigger, better, and more transparent product.
Could he do the same for the country as President of the United States?
That is a question answered only with an abundance of speculation. Though he has been rumored to run as a third-party candidate, Cuban confirmed that will not be the case in the upcoming presidential election.
“No chance I run,” said Cuban. “I can do more with costplusdrugs.com to improve things than I could as a politician.”
Nearly two-and-a-half decades have passed since Cuban revolutionized the Dallas Mavericks franchise. He entered the league in 2000 as a young, rebellious spirit intent on advancing the game–and the business around it.
When Cuban strutted into the league, franchise owners did not wear team jerseys at games while shouting at the officials. Nor would they willingly mingle with other fans, but Cuban did so in a genuine, authentic manner.
His most ardent, harshest critics could not deny the passion in his outspokenness. Change came slowly, and Cuban paid a price for his criticisms–especially of NBA officiating. Even plethora of fines–reportedly totaling over $4 million–did not sink his spirit. To Cuban’s credit, and to the benefit of everyone who loves the game, there is now more transparency over the officiating than ever before.
Cuban spent considerable resources adding player development coaches, leading to abject frustration from fellow others. He enhanced the manner in which his team traveled and upgraded hotels. Over time, most owners have followed suit, but one element that has not changed is Cuban has remained a trendsetter.
Earlier this season, Cuban sold his controlling stake in the Mavericks for $3.5 billion–a far cry from the $285 million he purchased it for back in 2000. Under the deal, he remains the alternate governor with a 27 percent stake in the organization, and he continues to be in charge of its day-to-day operations. That decision has paid dividends, as Cuban knows basketball.
Cuban also understands how to put the right people in the right places. He oversees a basketball operations department that features an emerging star in general manager Nico Harrison. The Mavericks dealt Grant Williams to the Charlotte Hornets for forward P.J. Washington, as well as added Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford at the NBA’s trade deadline.
Since adding Washington and Gafford, both of whom are only 25 years old, the Mavericks have been scorching. Prior to those trades, the Mavs’ record was 28-23. Ever since, they have won 33 of 47 games, which includes blitzing through the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves en route to winning the Western Conference.
During the 2010-2011 NBA season, Cuban’s Mavericks displayed incredible teamwork when they upset the Miami Heat and won the franchise’s first-ever championship. Led by Dirk Nowitzki, that Mavs squad featured stars like Shawn Marion, Jason Terry, and Tyson Chandler. There was also a floor general in 16-year veteran/future Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, who now serves as the current head coach as the team prepares to open the NBA Finals this Thursday in Boston against the Celtics.
The resolve and tenacity that were staples in 2011 are once again visible in Dallas. The Mavs are quarterbacked by the marvelous Luka Doncic, who powers the team’s engine. Kyrie Irving has played a key role in their success, and although the Celtics enter the series as the favorite, the Mavs are not to be underestimated.
Cuban was asked which qualities about this year’s team stir his enthusiasm.
“The nonstop brilliance of Luka,” said Cuban. “I don’t think I fully appreciated watching Dirk. I’m not going to make that mistake again.
“And, of course, the Mavs as a team, I love our heart. Our determination. Our character.”
Outside of basketball, Cuban also enjoyed remarkable chemistry on Shark Tank. After 13 seasons, he decided to part ways with the immensely popular reality show–though he will miss being part of such a memorable ensemble.
“I’ll miss all the give-and-take we have during pitches,” said Cuban. “I’ll miss giving all the other sharks a hard time. We all are good friends and much like family.”
Despite that small opening in his schedule, Cuban has no plans to re-enter the realms of professional wrestling or MMA. Pro wrestling had a unique backer when New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired on AXS TV, where Cuban was president and CEO. But he is no longer affiliated, and that appears to remain the case moving forward.
“No,” said Cuban. “I just don’t have the time.”