Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Anthony Davis, Jalen Duren, Kel’el Ware and More)
What better way to kick off the week in the NBA than a few contenders facing off on Monday before a standalone NBA Cup Championship game on Tuesday.
Monday’s action features top teams like Detroit, Boston, Denver and Houston facing off, leaving a ton of room for bettors to wager on some players in the prop market.
Here’s a snapshot of the action for Monday:
- Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
- Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers
I have prop angles for four of the five games on Monday, including two picks in the Dallas-Utah clash if Anthony Davis (questionable) is able to play.
On top of that, there is a Houston All-Star that may be undervalued as the Rockets attempt to beat the Nuggets after losing to them in NBA Cup Group Play earlier this season.
Let’s break down each of these prop picks – and their latest odds – for Dec. 15.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 15
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Anthony Davis OVER 23.5 Points (-115)
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is questionable with a calf contusion on Monday, but he could be worth a look in the prop market if he’s able to play.
Davis is only averaging 20.0 points per game this season, but that average is being dragged down by two of the 11 games that he's played in. Davis scored just four points against Indiana earlier this season when he was injured in the first quarter and did not return.
That was the start of Davis' first calf issue that cost him 14 games. Then, the star forward had a two-point showing back on Dec. 5 in a blowout loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In his nine other games, Davis has 24 or more points six times.
So, I think he's worth a look against a Utah defense that is just 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and 29th in opponent points per game. The Jazz have also struggled to defend the rim with Walker Kessler out for the season, ranking 18th in opponent points in the paint per game.
Jalen Duren OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-115)
Jalen Duren is averaging 11.3 rebounds per game for the Pistons this season, and he’s dominated Boston on the glass in two meetings.
On Oct. 26, Duren grabbed 18 boards in a win over the C’s and he followed that up with 16 rebounds on Nov. 26 in a three-point loss. So, Boston has not been able to handle the former lottery pick down low.
Duren has pulled down 12 or more rebounds in 10 of his 22 games this season, averaging a whopping 21.8 rebound chances per game. While the C’s have been better on the glass than they were early in the season, I still like this matchup for Duren on Monday night.
Alperen Sengun 8+ Rebounds (-152)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Sengun is a solid prop target against Denver:
Alperen Sengun is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game this season for a Houston team that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Now, the Rockets take on a Denver team that is No. 3 in the league in rebounding percentage, making this a tough matchup for him to hit his season average. However, this line is low enough where I think Sengun is worth targeting on Monday.
The Rockets star has at least eight boards in 14 of his 20 games, including every game that he’s played in during the month of December.
Overall, he’s averaging 16.6 rebound chances per game, and I’m not going to put too much stock into him finishing with five rebounds in the first meeting between these teams. Sengun should be in play to reach eight or more boards on Monday.
Kel’el Ware OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-117)
There may be a theme in today’s props, as I love a bunch of bigs to have impressive showings on Monday.
Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware may be undervalued on Monday against a Toronto Raptors team that is just 15th in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Ware played just over 12 minutes in Miami’s NBA Cup loss to Orlando last week, recording his second game in a row with just 12 rebounds. However, Ware is still averaging 10.1 rebounds on 16.9 rebound chances per game.
He’s picked up eight or more rebounds in 17 of his 25 games this season and averaged 11.8 boards per game in November.
I’ll buy low on Ware after a couple of down games earlier this month.
Max Christie OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)
Mavericks wing Max Christie has shot the ball extremely well from beyond the arc this season, knocking down 46.5 percent of his attempts, even though he’s averaging a career-high 5.5 3-point attempts per game.
Christie has an ideal matchup on Monday against a Utah Jazz defense that ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent 3s per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.
In 26 appearances this season, Christie has made at least two shots from 3-point range in 20 of them. This month, he’s cleared this line in four of five games and is coming off a 4-for-9 showing from deep against Brooklyn.
This line is a great value on Monday night.
