John Cena Responds When Asked If He'll Run For President After WWE Retirement
The pro wrestling world and political world have seen more crossovers in the last several years than anyone could have ever imagined.
WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump is a two-time President of the United States. Linda McMahon is in his cabinet. Glenn Jacobs, formerly known as Kane, is the Mayor of Knox County, Tenn. Jesse Ventura famously was Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.
Then, of course, there are the never-ending rumors of The Rock running for president as well. So is it fair to ask if his longtime friend and foe John Cena could be next to face questions about political aspirations? Turns out, they've already started.
Cena was recently doing a red carpet appearance for his new film Heads of State, where he portrays United States President Will Derringer. During an interview with On Demand Entertainment, a reporter asked him straight up if this movie was a soft-launch into a career in politics, or potentially even a presidential run.
Cena hardly took time to ponder the question, offering a frank response.
"Not a chance," the 17-time world champion said with a smirk.
Cena is currently in the midst of his retirement tour with WWE, and is on a crash course with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in a WrestleMania 41 rematch.
He is expected to wrestle until December, at which point he will step away from wrestling for good and into the acting space on a more permanent basis.
