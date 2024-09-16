Megan Thee Stallion And Mercedes Mone Had Agreement With AEW Before WWE Deal [REPORT]
From the looks of things, WWE have beaten AEW to the punch in a major coup.
PWInsider is reporting that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion had agreed to collaborate on doing something in All Elite Wrestling. However, according to the website, things have hit a snag with Stallion's latest song, Neva Play, now being the opening theme song for WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown. The website claims Mone's team was 'caught by surprise' when Stallion's song played on SmackDown.
The song debuted at the season premiere of Friday's SmackDown which was the return of the show on the USA Network. The show featured Cody Rhodes defeating Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, the highly anticipated return of Roman Reigns, and an announcement of Reings and Rhodes squaring off with Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood on Saturday, Oct. 5.
In February, a picture leaked of Stallion and Mone seated together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan.
Stallion and Mone had mutual respect for one another, which led to their respective managers, Mike B of Roc Nation and Keven Undergaro, meeting to see if some type of partnetship could be worked out.
The website reported that after talks, some sort of agreement had been reached. The AEW TBS Champion and New Japan Women's titleholder hinted to TMZ back at the end of August that talks had opened back up after a failed attempt to get it done in 2021 while she was with WWE.
"A couple years back, me and Meg were supposed to do something in the ring," Mone said to TMZ. "We were just rehasing that conversation, seeing where that could all play in the future. Whether she's gonna be my tag team partner or my opponent, we have to see. But I want to Meg Thee Stallion in the ring very, very soon one day."
Will we see Stallion in AEW with Mone?