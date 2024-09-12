WWE Bad Blood 2024: Date, Start Time, Full Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
On October 5, 1997, history was made at WWE Bad Blood in St. Louis when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker battled in the first ever Hell In A Cell match.
Michaels and Undertaker went about 30 minutes in a bloody back and forth, grueling contest, with "The Heartbreak Kid" winning the classic affair.
Now, 27 years to the day, the event will return as WWE Bad Blood 2024, which will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The main event of the show was announced on the Sept. 9 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw as bitter rivals CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will lock horns. Like Michaels and The Undertaker, it will occur inside the Hell In A Cell.
Even with Punk having a torn tricep, the feud was still able to heat up and be one of, if not the best WWE feud of 2024.
From the native of Chicago costing McIntyre his newly-won World Heavyweight Championship at night one of WrestleMania, 40 to costing him the same title at Clash at the Castle and Money in the Bank, Punk has been a thorn in McIntyre's side every step of the way.
Finally, they met at SummerSlam with McIntyre getting the victory. But Punk got his revenge four weeks later at Bash in Berlin, getting his first WWE win in over 10 years in a strap match. The score appeared to be settled, but McIntyre wasn't having any of it on the Labor Day edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, when he attacked Punk and savagely bloodied him. That attack led to the announcement on the Sept. 9 Raw of the Hell in the Cell match at WWE Bad Blood.
Who will win the ultimate grudge match?
Here is everything you need to know about WWE Bad Blood 2024.
MORE: Kevin Nash Blasts Logan Paul: 'He's not one of the boys. Where would he learn that s—t at'?
WWE Bad Blood 2024 Match Card
Hell In A Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
What time does WWE Bad Blood 2024 start?
Date: Saturday, October 5
Time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
WWE Bad Blood begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT The card is expected to last around three hours.
How to watch WWE Bad Blood 2024
North America: Peacock, PPV
Everywhere but North America: WWE Network
Where is WWE Bad Blood 2024?
WWE Bad Blood takes place for the first time at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
MORE: Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair is Inevitable But Focus Is On The WWE Women's Tag Team Division