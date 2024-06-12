Mike Breen and Jim Ross–Both Broadcasting Icons–Share Mutual Respect
When Jim Ross isn’t watching professional wrestling, his attention often shifts to another favorite of his–pro basketball.
As the signature voice of his genre for the better part of three decades, Ross pays close attention to the broadcasters. While many are talented, he believes there is one in particular who exceeds every other.
“Mike Breen is the basketball broadcaster in the business,” said Ross. “Period. End of story. There is no one better.”
Breen is the lead voice for the NBA on ESPN and ABC. Including the current matchup pitting the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks, Breen has called the NBA Finals on 19 different occasions. Throughout the season, he is also the lead announcer for the New York Knicks on the MSG Network.
Any time he is wearing a headset, Breen’s calls are appointment-listening.
“He reminds me of a modern-day Curt Gowdy,” said Ross. “I get inspired hearing how him provide lyrics to the music on the court. He knows exactly how much to say, and when to say it. He maximizes his minutes with every word he utters.”
No stranger to wrestling, Ross has dedicated his life to the industry for a half-century. He has called matches for WWE, WCW, and Mid-South Wrestling, and he is now a valuable piece of the AEW roster.
In between production meetings ahead of Game Three of the NBA Finals, where the Celtics hold a two-game advantage over the Mavericks, Breen carved time out of a busy schedule to share his insight on Ross’ work.
“Everyone in this profession should know Jim Ross,” said Breen. “He’s an icon. I’m always listening to different broadcasters, whether it’s in baseball, football, hockey, tennis, or wrestling. Right away you can feel how much passion he brings to his calls.
“When you hear Jim Ross, you can instantly tell how much he loves what he does.”
Broadcast partners change, as do the players. Yet, in spite of the changes that come with time, Breen and Ross have remained integral parts of the heartbeat of their chosen fields.
“I watch a lot of the NBA throughout the season, and he makes the games even more enjoyable,” said Ross. “He helps keep us attached to every moment of the game. That’s what the greats do. I can’t say enough, his calls are legendary.”
With respect and appreciation, Breen expressed deep gratitude for Ross’ comments.
“It’s very humbling to know he feels that way,” said Breen. “I still feel so blessed and honored to be calling the Finals. I always loved the team aspect of it. Bringing the Finals to the fans, it’s so rewarding, especially when you’re working with so many talented people.”