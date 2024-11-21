Nikki Garcia (Bella) Settles Divorce After Ex-Husband's Domestic Violence Arrest
Nikki Garcia - known to WWE fans as Nikki Bella - has settled her divorce from Dancing With the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev.
The couple met on the set of Dancing with the Stars when Garcia was a contestant in back in 2017. They were married in 2022, following the birth of their son, but Garcia filed for divorce this past September.
The filing came less than two weeks after Chigvintsev was arrested for suspected domestic violence at the couples' home in California.
A representative for Garcia released a statement Wednesday, first published by TMZ:
"Nikki and Artem have settled their divorce and will not be going to court," the statement read. "Both parties decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other in an effort to move on with their lives and effectively co-parent their son. Nikki's number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time."
No charges were ever filed against Chigvintsev, with Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley citing a lack of evidence.
"We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."
Chigvintsev's representatives have not released their own response to the settlement as of Thursday morning.
