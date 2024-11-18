WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Details Released - Date, Location & Ticket Sale Information
WWE has big plans for it's debut on Netflix next year.
John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair were all featured in a promotional announcement for the first Monday Night Raw of 2025, which will take place January 6 inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott will also be in attendance for the Raw on Netflix premiere.
Tickets for the show are set to go on sale this Friday at 1 p.m. ET. on Ticketmaster.
While WWE is preparing for huge debut, Netflix has reportedly assured the company that technical issues will be kept to a minimum when Raw goes live in January.
Many WWE fans flocked to social media over the weekend to express concerns after the heavily promoted Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match was marred with buffering and connectivity problems.
One company source told Fightful Select that if Monday Night Raw ever generated the kind of traffic that the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight did, it would be 'a great problem to have.'
Netflix announced that 60 million households were tuned into Friday night's event, that saw Jake Paul defeat the former World Heavyweight Champion by unanimous decision.
