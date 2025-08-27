Nikki Bella Holding Out Hope For Brie Bella WWE Return Before Current Run Is Done [Exclusive]
Nikki Bella is back in WWE for an extended stay, but ever since she ended her three-year hiatus from the company back at the Royal Rumble, many members of the WWE Universe have had one major question on their mind - when will twin sister Brie make her own comeback?
The Takedown on SI is happy to report that we've squashed our kayfabe beef with the WWE Hall of Famer, and during our conversation to preview her match this Sunday at Clash in Paris, Nikki was kind enough to provide an update on a potential Bella Twins reunion in the future.
"I keep pushing it. All the women want her back and they keep asking me every week has that decision changed," Nikki said about the current extenuating circumstances preventing her sister from returning to WWE. "I don't think legacies should be determined on spouses, but I also understand business."
Brie Bella has previously stated on 'The Nikki and Brie Show' that she believes her husband, former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, and his current affiliation with rival AEW is the roadblock that is keeping her from getting back in a WWE ring.
Nikki, however, did offer a little ray of hope that the obstruction is not permanent.
"I do think [WWE is] becoming more and more open to it. I understand it takes time and we just have to figure things out. There's so much business to figure out, and Brie and I both completely understand that."
Will The Bella Twins ever get to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships?
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were commissioned mere months after The Bella Twins wrestled their final match together back in 2018. Which means one of the most famous women's tag teams to ever lace up their boots has never had the opportunity to compete for the gold.
Nikki agreed with our own assessment that it would be an absolute shame if that opportunity never materialized. Furthermore, she's eager to once again reveal some of that devilish twin magic.
"Before this run is done, I truly hope to be with Brie going after the tag titles and just having that opportunity to be tag team champions... I really wanna have that moment with her, and honestly, I wanna have that moment to go back and be a heel with her. Being a villain and causing chaos, doing what the Bella's do best."
Whether they return as heels or babyfaces, whether they face off against reigning champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss or another team down the line, Nikki says a WWE Women's Tag Team Title match featuring The Bella Twins simply has to happen at some point.
"The revolution didn't happen without Team Bella. And we literally are a built in tag team and have been that since day one. So, I do hope at some point we see Brie back in that ring and us fighting for those tag championships."
The rest of our conversation with Nikki Bella will drop this Friday ahead of her match with Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Paris.
