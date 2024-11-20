Linda McMahon's Attorney Confirms Separation From Vince McMahon
It’s the end of an era for the McMahon family.
A profile piece on Linda McMahon in the Washington Post, released this morning, reported that Vince and Linda McMahon are indeed separated. Mrs. McMahon’s counsel, Laura Brevetti, confirmed the news. This follows just hours after news broke that President-elect Trump announced that he had chosen Ms. McMahon as his pick for Secretary of Education in his incoming administration.
MORE: Linda McMahon Named Secretary of Education Pick by President-Elect Donald Trump
Vince and Linda McMahon were married in 1966 in New Bern, North Carolina. Together, they have two children, Shane and Stephanie, as well as six grandchildren.
This is the first time either McMahon has publicly confirmed their marriage and separation. In 2022, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Vince and Linda were separated but not divorced. At that time, neither McMahon commented on the report.
Outside the initial confirmation, no further details were given regarding the separation, or for how long the McMahons have been separated.
Linda McMahon, the former CEO of WWE from 1980 through 2009, previously served in the first Trump administration as the administrator of the Small Business Administration beginning in 2017. In 2019, she resigned her post to lead America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC. McMahon also chairs the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump think tank.
Vince McMahon is the former CEO and Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings. He resigned from the company the January after a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant went public. Ms. Grant, who worked for WWE between 2019 and 2022, filed her lawsuit against Mr. McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Mr. McMahon has denied all allegations. Mr. Laurinaitis has also denied all wrongdoing and stated he was also a victim.
