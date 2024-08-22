AEW All In 2024 Will Be A Celebration Of Women's Wrestling
This Sunday, AEW will put on its show of shows when All In takes place at Wembley Stadium. The card is stacked, and the crowd will be one of those classic European audiences that is the gold standard of how all wrestling audiences should be. There are plenty of matches to be excited about, but one division of the AEW lockerroom will be looking to make a statement.
All In will be all about Women's wrestling.
MORE: AEW Dynamite Recap 8/21: All Roads Lead To All In
D.M.D. OR CEO?
How do you know the women's division is stacked? One giveaway would be that Britt Baker nor Mercedes Mone are challenging for the AEW Women's Championship. Since Mone's arrival on AEW television, fans have been longing for the matchup of the CEO and the D.M.D. On Sunday, fans will finally get their wish. Two of the biggest names in women's wrestling will share the squared circle, and that meeting should be enough for anyone to tune in.
But wait, there's more!
MORE: Tony Khan Details the Rise of Mariah May in AEW
Watch For The Shoe
For me, the most anticipated match of the show is the AEW Women's Championship Match. Toni Storm and Mariah May have done an excellent job telling this story, and Sunday's payoff could be the biggest moment of All In. The rivalry has been violent, and one should expect nothing less from their match on Sunday.
All In will showcase some of the best in professional wrestling, and the women's division may lead AEW into a new era.
— Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling —
U Can See Him: John Cena Has Already Signed Contract Extension With WWE
Go TK: Tony Khan Teases AEW Partnership With Streaming Service
Who Is It?: Potential Spoiler with 'Big Name' Expected in London for AEW All In
Getting Worked: Chris Jericho Addresses Those Nasty ‘Please Retire’ Chants
As You Wish: Swerve Strickland Delivers Perfect Response To Bryan Danielson's Child's Wish For All In Outcome