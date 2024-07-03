Ronda Rousey on the Lasting Influence of Paul Heyman
Last week, Paul Heyman’s career came full circle.
The teenager who hustled his way into the famed Madison Square Garden came back home, but not as a villain or antagonist. Instead, on this past Friday’s SmackDown, Heyman received a hero’s welcome when he stood up against Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline–then paid the price for it.
Heyman’s ability to evolve in compelling fashion has transformed him into a professional wrestling treasure. Yet, as he starts a new chapter in his storied career as a crowd favorite, a worthwhile argument can still be made that Heyman’s most lasting influence was made behind the curtain.
The Week in Wrestling
Ronda Rousey is a pioneer for women’s sports in the UFC, WWE, and the Olympics. She is eternally grateful for the chance to learn from Heyman, who she worked with backstage in WWE.
“He’s one of the few people who really encouraged me creatively,” said Rousey. “He showed me I’m so much more than just what my body can do. That’s how so many people see me–as an athlete, as a fighter. It’s all about performing, being on camera, focusing on what I can do physically–but it was different with Paul.”
Away from the spotlight of continuous competition, Rousey is embracing her new passion: writing. Later this month, she makes her graphic novel debut with Expecting the Unexpected, which launches on July 25 through a special Kickstarter campaign.
Teaming with extremely decorated comic book artist Mike Deodato Jr., the graphic novel was a medium for Rousey to cleverly harness her career in an inventive way, with fight scenes and unrelenting pressure, as well as a pregnancy–the protagonist is a wanted assassin with an unwanted pregnancy.
Rousey will discuss the genesis of the graphic novel and her fervor for writing in depth with Sports Illustrated later this month. She is currently working on multiple projects, all with an unwavering commitment to her craft. And one of the people she credits for the new career is Paul Heyman, who helped Rousey see herself through a different lens.
“It was Paul Heyman who said, ‘What do you want your movie to be?’” said Rousey. “Paul produced my segments during the second half of my first year in WWE, and he really worked with me on being able to write my own promos and deliver them.
“I’d wrote before, two memoirs, but not creatively–he encouraged me to create outside of myself. Paul was my first mentor as a writer, and he saw that in me.”
The (Online) Week in Wrestling
- Thanks to a phenomenal story with Paul Heyman, it is official: Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu are established in WWE.
- The Swerve-Will Ospreay world title match from Forbidden Door was, in a word, spectacular. I don’t think he needs the International Championship, but I do believe we’ll see Ospreay get back to the main event against Swerve next month at All In.
- I’m intrigued by the Wyatt 6, but my major issue is that the group already feels too invincible. A key to whether or not this works may be vulnerability.
- Yes, that Pacers-Knicks showdown with Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson on SmackDown was right in my wheelhouse. I’d prefer we keep LA Knight away from Logan Paul, and instead have Knight challenge Cody Rhodes, but that was a phenomenal moment at Madison Square Garden.
- Dijak has exited WWE, but he is going to bring a lot of excitement to the indies. Next up? Beyond Wrestling.
- I don’t want to envision a world where Mercedes Moné is not part of The Mandalorian.
- Welcome back to AEW, Dr. Britt Baker.
- Congratulations to Shinsuke Nakamura, who cornered Rei Tsuruya during his UFC 303 victory.
- Will WM XL: Behind The Curtain be worth the wait?
Money in the Bank predictions
Money in the Bank takes place this Saturday in Toronto, and accompanying it is the customary excitement over the show.
Two Money in the Bank briefcases will be awarded, though one reign with the briefcase will undoubtedly be quick–with the other being far longer. The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match appears fairly easy to predict. How can anyone deny Jey Uso? With the exception of Cody Rhodes, no one is connecting with the audience in a more meaningful manner. Plus, if Gunther wins the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Uso challenging him would lead to an excellent clash of styles.
But the tried-and-true method is to have a heel emerge victorious. That leads me to believe Tiffany Stratton, and not Naomi, will capture the women’s Money in the Bank contract (though the chances of Chelsea Green winning shouldn’t be discounted, either). Stratton is exactly the type of opponent Bayley needs, and that feud can help define the weekly SmackDown broadcasts moving forward.
If a heel is going to win the men’s match, it is worth asking: would Paul “Triple H” Levesque use the briefcase to establish someone? Carmelo Hayes–who constantly impressed Triple H in NXT–would be a very interesting choice. It would accelerate his career trajectory, where not much has happened in the months since joining the main roster. The Money in the Bank contract would add a whole new dimension to Hayes’ work, and he could hold the briefcase into 2025.
If Hayes and Stratton both win, it would be an outstanding night for NXT alums. Bron Breakker, who had his best moments in NXT feuding with Hayes, is also likely to leave Money in the Bank as Intercontinental Champion.
A tight five-match card with stakes and significance is on tap for this Saturday at Money in the Bank. When it comes to predictions, only one is a certainty: Drew McIntyre will have the contract nearly in hand–which is when CM Punk will cost him the match.