Ronda Rousey on the Lasting Influence of Paul Heyman

🎇 THURSDAY, 4TH OF JULY 🎇@DijakWWE comes home to #BeyondWrestling for his first independent wrestling match since 2017!



Tickets: https://t.co/9VVK1387cM#DonovanDijak faces @PerfectAaron1 at #Americanrana at White Eagle in Worcester!



Stream Live: https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ pic.twitter.com/L7LWiLo5No