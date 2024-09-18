Paul Heyman Turns On Trademark Charm And Shares Secret To His Success
This morning (9/17), Jazzys World TV dropped an interview with Paul Heyman taped at Fanatics Fest last month.
In the interview, Heyman teases Jazzy, playfully critiquing the adjectives used to introduce him, pretending he's not ready to start, and jokingly discussing his biggest life lesson, favorite WWE moment, and proudest moment.
When asked to share a life lesson that shaped or helped him on his journey to success, Heyman responds with:
I think I'm successful just because I never really wanted a real job in my life and I have successfully avoided having a real job for the entire width of my existence. It was probably from my mother saying you're a schmuck and nobody's going to like you so do what you want with your life anyway.
When asked about his favorite WWE moment, he explains:
I haven't lived it yet. Every moment I've been in WWE has been my favorite, which means the next moment I have, that will become my favorite... I always strive for tomorrow to be better than today, and for the day after tomorrow to be better than tomorrow.
Jazzy then asks Heyman to share his proudest moment:
My proudest moment is the fact that I have made it all the way here, to date, to this interview, and have not been fired yet.
To which she responds, "well, I am very proud to hear that."
As she wraps up by asking Heyman to offer some motivational words for everyone watching her show, Heyman quips:
What?... Oh we're actually filming? Oh, ladies and gentleman my name is Paul Heyman. I'm a Hall of Famer, I'm an icon, I'm a legend, I'm a WWE superstar, and this has been the greatest interview of my entire career.
Watch the full interview below.
