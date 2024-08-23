Ronda Rousey Regrets Posting Sandy Hook Conspiracy Video 10 Years Ago
In 2013, Rousey shared a Sandy Hook conspiracy video on Twitter. The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is, of course, one of the most tragic mass shootings in U.S. history.
On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut with an assault rifle and two handguns, and opened fire on students and teachers. Lanza killed 20 first-graders and six teachers before taking his own life.
It wasn't long after this national tragedy that Sandy Hook conspiracies began populating online, bolstered by popular, blowhard podcaster Alex Jones.
Jones would later go on to be sued into bankruptcy by the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, and effectively lose his entire platform.
However, Rousey remained relatively unscathed after her Twitter post until she partook in a Reddit AMA this week.
During the AMA, Rousey received multiple questions about her controversial 2013 Twitter post but refrained from delving into the topic.
Early Friday morning, she finally confronted the conspiracy video post with a lengthy apology on X.
In her X post, Rousey calls her actions 10-years ago "the single most regrettable decision of my life," continuing that she "didn't even believe it."
The most salient portion of her apology comes when she directs her remorse toward the families of the Sandy Hook victims.
I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so so sorry for the hurt I caused. I can't even begin to imagine the pain you've endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it. I've regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die.- @RondaRousey on X