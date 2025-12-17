Gunther Sends Message To WWE Fans After Controversial Victory Over John Cena

Gunther is still basking in the glory of defeating John Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Ring General proved to be a man of his word this past Saturday night. He vowed to finally make the 17-Time World Champion give up, and that's exactly what happened. Cena tapped out to the sleeper hold and quit on a match for the first time in over two decades.

It was not the storybook ending to Cena's career that millions of fans around the globe were hoping to witness, but it was a result that Gunther will carry with him for the rest of his days in the ring.

Gunther | WWE

“It was definitely the biggest, or the most meaningful win, maybe, of my career. Or the win with the biggest reaction afterwards,” Gunther told TMZ's Inside The Ring Podcast. “It’s hard to compare to anything else because John Cena has been such a legendary figure in WWE and the wrestling world in general. It’s really hard to compare."

In the hours leading up to Cena's retirement match, Gunther told TMZ that there was a very tense and serious backstage atmosphere inside the halls of the Capital One Center.

"It almost felt like more important than WrestleMania to a lot of people backstage, if I can compare it to that," Gunther said. "The clock was ticking. It almost felt like a time bomb to explode at the end of the day. And, yeah, it did. Thankfully to my advantage.”

Gunther says it's time for WWE fans to move on

The Ring General has now assumed the mantle of being the most hated man in professional wrestling, and he's comparing his victory over Cena to Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania XXX.

"It is a similar situation that also comes with a bit of pressure, because at the end of the day, what I achieved that night is a gift and now it’s on me to protect that gift... That’s the challenge for me now and judge me after — how I did.”

John Cena | WWE

When asked by TMZ if he had anything to say to WWE fans who were still upset that John Cena lost, particularly in the way he did, Gunther offered a very simple response.

“Stop crying, okay? Life goes on.”

