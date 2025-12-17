Penta Pulled From Lucha Brothers Reunion And Replacement Confirmed

Penta made his WWE debut back on the January 6th episode of Raw earlier this year, and his brother, Rey Fenix, would follow in his footsteps not long after by joining the SmackDown brand on April 4th.

The two would often team together in promotions such as All Elite Wrestling, AAA, TNA, and more, but they haven't shared the ring in AEW in any sort of fashion. They haven't worked together since an episode of AEW Rampage in July of 2024 where they beat Private Party.

The upcoming AAA Guerra de Titanes is set for December 20th and was going to see The Lucha Brothers reunite to face El Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio, Los Gringos Locos 2.0, cutting a promo after AAA Alianzas that saw the two brothers call out their opponents.

Plans for the match are changing, though, as Penta injured his shoulder during a match with Solo Sikoa during The Last Time Is Now tournament and has been off television since. He is going to be replaced at AAA Guerra de Titanes with WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.

Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio have teamed together multiple times before, often featuring Penta alongside them. Plus, in a turn of events, Rey Fenix got to make his WrestleMania debut earlier this year as he replaced an injured Rey Mysterio in a match against El Grande Americano.

AAA Guerra de Titanes

The Lucha Brothers vs. Los Gringos Locos 2.0 wasn't the only big match from AAA Guerra de Titanes, and with the show only a few days away, here are some of the matches that will take place.

Prepárate para ver #GuerraDeTitanes EN VIVO por los canales de YouTube de AAA y WWE / WWE Español



Get ready to watch #GuerraDeTitanes LIVE on AAA and WWE / WWE Español YouTube channels



📅 December 20th

⏰ 8 PM MX | 9 PM ET | 6 PM PT



¿Quieres asistir? Nuevas secciones de… pic.twitter.com/R69smrGF9R — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 13, 2025

NXT North American and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Ethan Page is set to challenge El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. for the AAA Latin American Championship, a rematch from AAA x WWE Worlds Collide and NXT Halloween Havoc this year.

The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship is also on the line and will see champion Laredo Kid defend against Jack Cartwheel and NXT men's Iron Survivor winner Je'Von Evans. Lastly a Carnival of Carnage match will see The Wyatt Sicks finally face off with Pagano and Los Psycho Circus after their feud has been building for the last few months.

Other names such as Dragon Lee, El Hijo del Vikingo, Natalya, Lola Vice, and Mr Iguana will take part in the event, which can be seen on WWE's YouTube channel on December 20th.

