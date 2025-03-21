WWE SmackDown Preview (3/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Friday Night SmackDown is being invaded by Red Brand Superstars as WWE's European Tour makes its way into Bologna, Italy.
Nearly two weeks after Roman Reigns spoiled their Steel Cage Match on Raw, both CM Punk and Seth Rollins are flying in to town to be a part of The Tribal Chief's triumphant return to SmackDown.
All three of these bitter rivals in the same ring, at the same time... What could possibly go wrong? More importantly, what could go right? Will tonight be the night that the highly rumored WrestleMania 41 triple threat match becomes official?
It's a big night for the SmackDown Women's Division as Jade Cargill returns to action for the first time since October. Liv Morgan had no problems running her mouth last Friday but we'll soon find out if she'll live to regret recent life decisions when she stares down The Storm later tonight.
Also have to hope the crowd in Bologna is hungry, because WWE has brought the beef to Europe. Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman are set to battle in a good ole MEAT division hoss fight. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
Jade Cargill returns to action against Liv Morgan
Jade Cargill is in no mood for attitude. Fresh off a lengthy stay on injured reserve, The Storm is set to reign down tonight on Liv Morgan. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions may not have had anything to do with putting Cargill on the shelf, but Morgan picked the wrong time taught the former champ last week on SmackDown and now has to face her wrath.
Zelina Vega looks to earn a shot at the Women's United States Championship
Zelina Vega has made her intentions crystal clear these past few weeks. She wants a shot at Chelsea Green and she fully plans on taking the Women's United States Championship from around her waist. In order to get to Chelsea, however, Vega will first have to go through the Green Administration's Secret Her-vice. That starts tonight in a Queen of the Ring rematch against Piper Niven.
Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman go to war one more time
Has the Monster Among Men finally met his match? No one has been able to manhandle Braun Strowman the way that Jacob Fatu has shown he can on several occasions these past few months. The Samoan Werewolf will look to put the big man down one final time, perhaps enroute to earning a shot at LA Knight's United States Championship.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST) in the United States
WWE SmackDown Location
Location: Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy